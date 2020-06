Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Mobile - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Mobile with a split floor plan. This home is super cute and very clean. Would make for a perfect starter home. This home includes ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, fenced yard, parking, covered patio, and so much more! Located in the Cerbat Elementary School District and close to shopping centers, hospitals, food and more! You do not want to miss this!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5669247)