6559 E DALLAS Street

NICE THREE BEDROOM, THREE BATH, TWO CAR GARAGE HOUSE IN DREAMLAND VILLA AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY. KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED, SMOOTH COOK TOP RANGE, DOUBLE DOOR REFRIGERATOR/FREEZER. CEILING FANS IN ALL BEDROOMS, FAMILY ROOM AND KITCHEN. CARPET IN LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM AND BEDROOMS. LARGE PRIVATE BACKYARD, COVERED PATIO, CITRUS TREES. LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING. TENANT TO RESEARCH ALL INFO DEEMED IMPORTANT. NET MONTHLY INCOME REQUIREMENT TO BE 3 X RENT = $3900. NO PETS. NO COSIGNERS. ONE OCCUPANT MUST BE 55+. NO OCCUPANTS UNDER 19 YRS. TENANTS MAY PURCHASE ANNUAL CLUBHOUSE MEMBERSHIP FOR $175/YEAR. STORAGE SHED IN BACK YARD IS OWNERS PERSONAL PROPERTY AND NOT FOR TENANT USE. TENANT HAS USE OF STORAGE ROOM ON PATIO.