Maricopa County, AZ
31917 N 64th Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 11:33 AM

31917 N 64th Street

31917 North 64th Street · No Longer Available
Location

31917 North 64th Street, Maricopa County, AZ 85331

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Absolutely Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home plus Bonus Room with 4 Car Garage & 3 Fireplaces all on Over an Acre Lot! This charming home is pristine with pride of ownership showing throughout. Incredible split floor plan is light, bright & open. The large kitchen opens to the family room featuring beautiful cabinetry and granite counters. The master suite features a gas fireplace, two walk-in closets, jetted master tub, his/her vanities & stone shower. The huge bonus room is perfect for a guest suite, den, office, media or playroom. Front & backyard covered entertaining areas. Built in vacuum system, security system, solid wood stain doors, garage cabinets, epoxy garage floor & more. Absorb the breathtaking mountain/desert views from the view deck! Scottsdale living at it's finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31917 N 64th Street have any available units?
31917 N 64th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 31917 N 64th Street have?
Some of 31917 N 64th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31917 N 64th Street currently offering any rent specials?
31917 N 64th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31917 N 64th Street pet-friendly?
No, 31917 N 64th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 31917 N 64th Street offer parking?
Yes, 31917 N 64th Street offers parking.
Does 31917 N 64th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31917 N 64th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31917 N 64th Street have a pool?
No, 31917 N 64th Street does not have a pool.
Does 31917 N 64th Street have accessible units?
No, 31917 N 64th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31917 N 64th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31917 N 64th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 31917 N 64th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 31917 N 64th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
