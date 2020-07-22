31917 N 64th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Absolutely Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home plus Bonus Room with 4 Car Garage & 3 Fireplaces all on Over an Acre Lot! This charming home is pristine with pride of ownership showing throughout. Incredible split floor plan is light, bright & open. The large kitchen opens to the family room featuring beautiful cabinetry and granite counters. The master suite features a gas fireplace, two walk-in closets, jetted master tub, his/her vanities & stone shower. The huge bonus room is perfect for a guest suite, den, office, media or playroom. Front & backyard covered entertaining areas. Built in vacuum system, security system, solid wood stain doors, garage cabinets, epoxy garage floor & more. Absorb the breathtaking mountain/desert views from the view deck! Scottsdale living at it's finest!