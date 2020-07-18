All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 12931 W. McLellan Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
12931 W. McLellan Rd.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

12931 W. McLellan Rd.

12931 West Mclellan Road · (623) 877-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12931 West Mclellan Road, Maricopa County, AZ 85307

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 12931 W. McLellan Rd. · Avail. now

$2,495

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 4269 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HUGE 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom in Glendale - Bright & Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom floor plan with an office, on-suite to master bedroom and loft. Beautiful Eat-in Kitchen w/Double Ovens, Cherry Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Mixed flooring including Carpet, Ceramic Tile & Stunning Wood Floors. Formal Dining, Living and Family Room. Full Master Bathroom w/Walk-in Shower & Separate Tub, 3 Car Garage with Epoxy Flooring, Extended Covered Patio with all appliances included. RV Gate and big backyard for entertaining.

Call Western Vistas today to schedule your viewing. (623) 877-9400.

(RLNE4079375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12931 W. McLellan Rd. have any available units?
12931 W. McLellan Rd. has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12931 W. McLellan Rd. have?
Some of 12931 W. McLellan Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12931 W. McLellan Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
12931 W. McLellan Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12931 W. McLellan Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 12931 W. McLellan Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 12931 W. McLellan Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 12931 W. McLellan Rd. offers parking.
Does 12931 W. McLellan Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12931 W. McLellan Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12931 W. McLellan Rd. have a pool?
No, 12931 W. McLellan Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 12931 W. McLellan Rd. have accessible units?
No, 12931 W. McLellan Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 12931 W. McLellan Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12931 W. McLellan Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12931 W. McLellan Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12931 W. McLellan Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12931 W. McLellan Rd.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Maricopa County Pet Friendly Places
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZPrescott, AZTolleson, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZFountain Hills, AZParadise Valley, AZ
Apache Junction, AZCave Creek, AZGold Canyon, AZCarefree, AZSun City, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity