9859 N Howling Wolf Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

9859 N Howling Wolf Rd

9859 N Howling Wolf Rd · (520) 777-0811
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9859 N Howling Wolf Rd, Marana, AZ 85743
Saguaro Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit RENT TO OWN · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1844 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Available Now!

RENT TO OWN may be the best solution if you were hoping to purchase the home of your dreams and the current lending situation just stopped you in your tracks.

If we are a fit, you can enjoy your own home while qualifying for a mortgage loan in the near future. Our system is set up to help you get aross the finish line to home ownership.

This beautiful home is like-new, briefly and gently lived-in and immaculate. Enoy the well-lit, warm, comfortable color palate with multiple upgrades throughout. It instantly feels like home!

The open floor plan allows great communication between the kitchen and living room for entertaining or kid-watching. The kitchen is designer grade, spacious with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom backsplash and lighting.

The living room is spacious with plush carpeting and room for plenty of seating. All of the bedrooms feature carpeting and the master offers a spa-like ensuite bath with a separate tub, step-in shower, dual sinks and tons of storage space.

There is a large, beautiful, L-shaped desk in the office. This room could be converted to a 4th bedroom.

All rooms and the patio have ceiling fans for efficient cooling. The fully landscaped and irrigated large backyard includes pavers beyond the double-depth patio, citrus trees, horseshoe pits and room for kids’ toys. No house behind. Speaking of room, the 3-car garage has space for a workshop, or extra storage or ?? There are gutters in all the right places.

Best of all, the new community center with a pool, clubhouse and walking trails is just around the corner!

This location is in a quiet, friendly and newer neighborhood. It is about 5 minutes from shopping, the K-8 school and 7-10 minutes from the freeway, yet worlds apart.

Viewing will be conducted by appointment only…COVID-19 precautions will be observed and provided.

Visit https://picklepropertysolutions.com Call 520-777-0811, ext 803 for information and to connect.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5789077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9859 N Howling Wolf Rd have any available units?
9859 N Howling Wolf Rd has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Marana, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marana Rent Report.
What amenities does 9859 N Howling Wolf Rd have?
Some of 9859 N Howling Wolf Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9859 N Howling Wolf Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9859 N Howling Wolf Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9859 N Howling Wolf Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9859 N Howling Wolf Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9859 N Howling Wolf Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9859 N Howling Wolf Rd does offer parking.
Does 9859 N Howling Wolf Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9859 N Howling Wolf Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9859 N Howling Wolf Rd have a pool?
Yes, 9859 N Howling Wolf Rd has a pool.
Does 9859 N Howling Wolf Rd have accessible units?
No, 9859 N Howling Wolf Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9859 N Howling Wolf Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9859 N Howling Wolf Rd has units with dishwashers.
