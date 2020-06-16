9859 N Howling Wolf Rd

Amenities

RENT TO OWN may be the best solution if you were hoping to purchase the home of your dreams and the current lending situation just stopped you in your tracks.



If we are a fit, you can enjoy your own home while qualifying for a mortgage loan in the near future. Our system is set up to help you get aross the finish line to home ownership.



This beautiful home is like-new, briefly and gently lived-in and immaculate. Enoy the well-lit, warm, comfortable color palate with multiple upgrades throughout. It instantly feels like home!



The open floor plan allows great communication between the kitchen and living room for entertaining or kid-watching. The kitchen is designer grade, spacious with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom backsplash and lighting.



The living room is spacious with plush carpeting and room for plenty of seating. All of the bedrooms feature carpeting and the master offers a spa-like ensuite bath with a separate tub, step-in shower, dual sinks and tons of storage space.



There is a large, beautiful, L-shaped desk in the office. This room could be converted to a 4th bedroom.



All rooms and the patio have ceiling fans for efficient cooling. The fully landscaped and irrigated large backyard includes pavers beyond the double-depth patio, citrus trees, horseshoe pits and room for kids’ toys. No house behind. Speaking of room, the 3-car garage has space for a workshop, or extra storage or ?? There are gutters in all the right places.



Best of all, the new community center with a pool, clubhouse and walking trails is just around the corner!



This location is in a quiet, friendly and newer neighborhood. It is about 5 minutes from shopping, the K-8 school and 7-10 minutes from the freeway, yet worlds apart.



Viewing will be conducted by appointment only…COVID-19 precautions will be observed and provided.



Visit https://picklepropertysolutions.com Call 520-777-0811, ext 803 for information and to connect.



No Cats Allowed



