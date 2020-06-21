All apartments in Marana
8760 N Mugho Pine Trail
Last updated June 19 2020

8760 N Mugho Pine Trail

8760 North Mugho Pine Trail · (520) 582-9075
Location

8760 North Mugho Pine Trail, Marana, AZ 85743
Marana Golf Continental Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2173 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
This newer 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath home located in a gated community around the beautiful Quarry Pines golf course. Only 15 mins from downtown/UofA, & walking distance to shopping/ restaurants. There is a community pool. The interior will be freshly painted & brand new carpet to be installed. Subway tile backsplash in the kitchen & brushed nickel hardware throughout. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen included & second floor laundry room includes a washer/dryer. There is a large upstairs loft as well as the second full bathroom upstairs. This home is available July 18th. The rental rate is $1750.00 per month & security deposit is $1850.00. If pet are allowed & approved, there is a $20.00 per pet monthly pet fee, plus the $150 per pet of additional deposit. No cats. 2 dogs under 40lbs ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8760 N Mugho Pine Trail have any available units?
8760 N Mugho Pine Trail has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Marana, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marana Rent Report.
What amenities does 8760 N Mugho Pine Trail have?
Some of 8760 N Mugho Pine Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8760 N Mugho Pine Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8760 N Mugho Pine Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8760 N Mugho Pine Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 8760 N Mugho Pine Trail is pet friendly.
Does 8760 N Mugho Pine Trail offer parking?
No, 8760 N Mugho Pine Trail does not offer parking.
Does 8760 N Mugho Pine Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8760 N Mugho Pine Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8760 N Mugho Pine Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8760 N Mugho Pine Trail has a pool.
Does 8760 N Mugho Pine Trail have accessible units?
No, 8760 N Mugho Pine Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8760 N Mugho Pine Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8760 N Mugho Pine Trail has units with dishwashers.
