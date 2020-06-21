8760 N Mugho Pine Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry pool

This newer 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath home located in a gated community around the beautiful Quarry Pines golf course. Only 15 mins from downtown/UofA, & walking distance to shopping/ restaurants. There is a community pool. The interior will be freshly painted & brand new carpet to be installed. Subway tile backsplash in the kitchen & brushed nickel hardware throughout. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen included & second floor laundry room includes a washer/dryer. There is a large upstairs loft as well as the second full bathroom upstairs. This home is available July 18th. The rental rate is $1750.00 per month & security deposit is $1850.00. If pet are allowed & approved, there is a $20.00 per pet monthly pet fee, plus the $150 per pet of additional deposit. No cats. 2 dogs under 40lbs ok.