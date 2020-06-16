Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

7454 W. Mission View Pl. Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Continental Ranch Located on a Big Cul De Sac Lot - AVAILABLE AROUND JULY 1ST! Features of this attractive 3 bedroom 2 bath in Continental Ranch include a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, formal dining room,split bedroom plan, eat-in kitchen, large back porch, & a big back yard.. This home has a premium cul de sac location, and it is very convenient to shopping, schools, community pool, & the Twin Peaks/I-10 Interchange. If you would like to view this property, please contact us at 520-572-6270, or our property managers, April Richards at 520-250-7684 or Tim Murray at 520-349-5074, or contact your own agent to schedule an EZ access showing and to learn the best days & times to view this property. Let us know if you have any questions about this property, our lease terms, application requirements, and/or pet policies. See our web site (www.PimaRealEstateServices.com) for more info, to check the availability of this property, or to submit a rental application. You may also contact us at Office@PimaRES.com.



(RLNE4938594)