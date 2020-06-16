All apartments in Marana
Find more places like 7454 W. Mission View Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marana, AZ
/
7454 W. Mission View Pl.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

7454 W. Mission View Pl.

7454 West Mission View Place · (520) 349-5074
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Marana
See all
Continental Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7454 West Mission View Place, Marana, AZ 85743
Continental Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7454 W. Mission View Pl. · Avail. Jul 1

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1569 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
7454 W. Mission View Pl. Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Continental Ranch Located on a Big Cul De Sac Lot - AVAILABLE AROUND JULY 1ST! Features of this attractive 3 bedroom 2 bath in Continental Ranch include a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, formal dining room,split bedroom plan, eat-in kitchen, large back porch, & a big back yard.. This home has a premium cul de sac location, and it is very convenient to shopping, schools, community pool, & the Twin Peaks/I-10 Interchange. If you would like to view this property, please contact us at 520-572-6270, or our property managers, April Richards at 520-250-7684 or Tim Murray at 520-349-5074, or contact your own agent to schedule an EZ access showing and to learn the best days & times to view this property. Let us know if you have any questions about this property, our lease terms, application requirements, and/or pet policies. See our web site (www.PimaRealEstateServices.com) for more info, to check the availability of this property, or to submit a rental application. You may also contact us at Office@PimaRES.com.

(RLNE4938594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7454 W. Mission View Pl. have any available units?
7454 W. Mission View Pl. has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Marana, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marana Rent Report.
What amenities does 7454 W. Mission View Pl. have?
Some of 7454 W. Mission View Pl.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7454 W. Mission View Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
7454 W. Mission View Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7454 W. Mission View Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7454 W. Mission View Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 7454 W. Mission View Pl. offer parking?
No, 7454 W. Mission View Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 7454 W. Mission View Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7454 W. Mission View Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7454 W. Mission View Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 7454 W. Mission View Pl. has a pool.
Does 7454 W. Mission View Pl. have accessible units?
No, 7454 W. Mission View Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 7454 W. Mission View Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7454 W. Mission View Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7454 W. Mission View Pl.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avilla Marana 1
4050 W Aerie Dr
Marana, AZ 85741
Avilla Marana 2
4115 W Aerie Dr
Marana, AZ 85741
Silverbell Springs
7759 N Silverbell Rd
Marana, AZ 85743

Similar Pages

Marana 1 BedroomsMarana 2 Bedrooms
Marana Apartments with PoolMarana Dog Friendly Apartments
Marana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Queen Creek, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZVail, AZSahuarita, AZ
Saddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Continental Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity