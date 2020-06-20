Amenities

5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street Available 07/06/20 Cortaro Farms/Cortaro Crossings - 5492 W Red Rock Ridge - Built in 2001. 4 bedroom 2 bath home has Formal Living Room and Dining Room off the Kitchen. Eat in Kitchen includes Maple Cabinets Kitchen Island. Appliances: refrigerator,oven/stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer. Master bath has Garden Tub. Close to I-10 and shopping. Pets are subject to approval and $25.00 pet rent. [NO CATS]***RENTAL RATE REFLECTS A $65/MONTH CONCESSION IN EXCHANGE FOR TENANT'S AGREEMENT TO CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY, RENTAL RATES ARE $65/MONTH HIGHER THAN STATED W/O CONCESSION***SECURITY DEPOSIT $2,475.00.



(RLNE4872737)