All apartments in Marana
Find more places like 5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marana, AZ
/
5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street

5492 West Red Rock Ridge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marana
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5492 West Red Rock Ridge Street, Marana, AZ 85742
Cortaro Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street Available 07/06/20 Cortaro Farms/Cortaro Crossings - 5492 W Red Rock Ridge - Built in 2001. 4 bedroom 2 bath home has Formal Living Room and Dining Room off the Kitchen. Eat in Kitchen includes Maple Cabinets Kitchen Island. Appliances: refrigerator,oven/stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer. Master bath has Garden Tub. Close to I-10 and shopping. Pets are subject to approval and $25.00 pet rent. [NO CATS]***RENTAL RATE REFLECTS A $65/MONTH CONCESSION IN EXCHANGE FOR TENANT'S AGREEMENT TO CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY, RENTAL RATES ARE $65/MONTH HIGHER THAN STATED W/O CONCESSION***SECURITY DEPOSIT $2,475.00.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4872737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street have any available units?
5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marana, AZ.
How much is rent in Marana, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marana Rent Report.
What amenities does 5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street have?
Some of 5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street is pet friendly.
Does 5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street offer parking?
No, 5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street does not offer parking.
Does 5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street have a pool?
No, 5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street have accessible units?
No, 5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Marana 1
4050 W Aerie Dr
Marana, AZ 85741
Silverbell Springs
7759 N Silverbell Rd
Marana, AZ 85743
Avilla Marana 2
4115 W Aerie Dr
Marana, AZ 85741

Similar Pages

Marana 1 BedroomsMarana 2 Bedrooms
Marana Apartments with PoolMarana Dog Friendly Apartments
Marana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Queen Creek, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZVail, AZSahuarita, AZ
Saddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Continental Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College