12324 N Wing Shadow Lane

This spacious home has all the features you will want. Great room, dining area and kitchen with huge island, granite counters, dark wood cabinets, stainless gas stove, dual oven and custom fridge. Butler's pantry featuring more cabinetry, granite counters, prep sink and pantry. Formal dining room could also be used a home office with double door entry. Upstairs is just as spectacular with large open loft, laundry room, large main bath, 2 spacious bedrooms and huge master suite with dual vanities, separate tub and walk in shower and spacious closet. Tile floors on lower level and upgraded carpet upstairs, and ceiling fans in every room. Backyard has large covered patio, brick open patio, and small artificial turf area. Two car garage No pets preferred.