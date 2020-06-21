All apartments in Marana
12324 N Wing Shadow Lane

12324 North Wing Shadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12324 North Wing Shadow Lane, Marana, AZ 85658
Tangerine Crossing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This spacious home has all the features you will want. Great room, dining area and kitchen with huge island, granite counters, dark wood cabinets, stainless gas stove, dual oven and custom fridge. Butler's pantry featuring more cabinetry, granite counters, prep sink and pantry. Formal dining room could also be used a home office with double door entry. Upstairs is just as spectacular with large open loft, laundry room, large main bath, 2 spacious bedrooms and huge master suite with dual vanities, separate tub and walk in shower and spacious closet. Tile floors on lower level and upgraded carpet upstairs, and ceiling fans in every room. Backyard has large covered patio, brick open patio, and small artificial turf area. Two car garage No pets preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12324 N Wing Shadow Lane have any available units?
12324 N Wing Shadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marana, AZ.
How much is rent in Marana, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marana Rent Report.
What amenities does 12324 N Wing Shadow Lane have?
Some of 12324 N Wing Shadow Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12324 N Wing Shadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12324 N Wing Shadow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12324 N Wing Shadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12324 N Wing Shadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marana.
Does 12324 N Wing Shadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12324 N Wing Shadow Lane does offer parking.
Does 12324 N Wing Shadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12324 N Wing Shadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12324 N Wing Shadow Lane have a pool?
No, 12324 N Wing Shadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12324 N Wing Shadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 12324 N Wing Shadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12324 N Wing Shadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12324 N Wing Shadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
