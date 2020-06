Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities parking pool garage

Open and bright floorplan with a great room, fireplace, huge master bedroom, wooden blinds and ceiling fans throughout. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home at 1560 sq ft. - 2 car garage and located in Continental Ranch. Features include an awesome community park, rec center, pool, and skate park close by. No pets allowed.



