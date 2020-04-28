3781 Solar Bay

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR LONG TERM RENTAL STARTING JUNE 15, 2020 OR SHORT TERM, HOLIDAY WEEKENDS AND REGULAR WEEKENDS!!!Beautifully decorated upgraded and maintained home in Lake Havasu City. Your search for a perfect stay for families has ended, we have everything you are looking for!!!This gorgeous home offers an spacious and open floor plan with 3 bedrooms 2 baths split floor plan, pool and spa and spacious private back yard with room for your toys.Located on a private cul-de-sac.Make your reservation today before is gone.LONG TERM TENATS SPECIAL RATE OF $2250 WATER, SEWER, TRASH, POOL AND LANDSCAPE SERVICE INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL RATE.