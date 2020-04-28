All apartments in Lake Havasu City
Find more places like 3781 Solar Bay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Havasu City, AZ
/
3781 Solar Bay
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 AM

3781 Solar Bay

3781 Solar Bay · (714) 261-9712
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Havasu City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3781 Solar Bay, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1826 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR LONG TERM RENTAL STARTING JUNE 15, 2020 OR SHORT TERM, HOLIDAY WEEKENDS AND REGULAR WEEKENDS!!!Beautifully decorated upgraded and maintained home in Lake Havasu City. Your search for a perfect stay for families has ended, we have everything you are looking for!!!This gorgeous home offers an spacious and open floor plan with 3 bedrooms 2 baths split floor plan, pool and spa and spacious private back yard with room for your toys.Located on a private cul-de-sac.Make your reservation today before is gone.LONG TERM TENATS SPECIAL RATE OF $2250 WATER, SEWER, TRASH, POOL AND LANDSCAPE SERVICE INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL RATE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3781 Solar Bay have any available units?
3781 Solar Bay has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3781 Solar Bay have?
Some of 3781 Solar Bay's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3781 Solar Bay currently offering any rent specials?
3781 Solar Bay isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3781 Solar Bay pet-friendly?
No, 3781 Solar Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City.
Does 3781 Solar Bay offer parking?
Yes, 3781 Solar Bay does offer parking.
Does 3781 Solar Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3781 Solar Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3781 Solar Bay have a pool?
Yes, 3781 Solar Bay has a pool.
Does 3781 Solar Bay have accessible units?
No, 3781 Solar Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 3781 Solar Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 3781 Solar Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3781 Solar Bay have units with air conditioning?
No, 3781 Solar Bay does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3781 Solar Bay?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Havasu City 2 BedroomsLake Havasu City 3 Bedrooms
Lake Havasu City Apartments with BalconyLake Havasu City Apartments with Parking
Lake Havasu City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bullhead City, AZLaughlin, NV
Fort Mohave, AZKingman, AZ
Desert Hills, AZ
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity