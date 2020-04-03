3450 Thunderbird Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

**AVAILABLE NOVEMBER ~ APRIL ONLY*****Lake View Pool Home***Spend your time enjoying the outdoors in these well-designed living spaces. Either pool side cooking and dining or fireplace conversation area, sitting in HOT TUB or just lounging - where ever the mood takes you. Indoors provides a spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with warm decor' and split floor plan. The indoor gourmet kitchen will keep the best of chef's busy - double oven/convection microwave, wine chest, Island prep - it's got it all! If you must work a bit, the office area has lake views to help you along. Multiple TV's and internet provided. Let the pictures tell the story!