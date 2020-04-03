All apartments in Lake Havasu City
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:37 PM

3450 Thunderbird Ln

3450 Thunderbird Lane · (928) 846-6905
Location

3450 Thunderbird Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2037 sqft

Amenities

garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
**AVAILABLE NOVEMBER ~ APRIL ONLY*****Lake View Pool Home***Spend your time enjoying the outdoors in these well-designed living spaces. Either pool side cooking and dining or fireplace conversation area, sitting in HOT TUB or just lounging - where ever the mood takes you. Indoors provides a spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with warm decor' and split floor plan. The indoor gourmet kitchen will keep the best of chef's busy - double oven/convection microwave, wine chest, Island prep - it's got it all! If you must work a bit, the office area has lake views to help you along. Multiple TV's and internet provided. Let the pictures tell the story!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3450 Thunderbird Ln have any available units?
3450 Thunderbird Ln has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3450 Thunderbird Ln have?
Some of 3450 Thunderbird Ln's amenities include garage, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3450 Thunderbird Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3450 Thunderbird Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3450 Thunderbird Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3450 Thunderbird Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City.
Does 3450 Thunderbird Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3450 Thunderbird Ln does offer parking.
Does 3450 Thunderbird Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3450 Thunderbird Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3450 Thunderbird Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3450 Thunderbird Ln has a pool.
Does 3450 Thunderbird Ln have accessible units?
No, 3450 Thunderbird Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3450 Thunderbird Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3450 Thunderbird Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3450 Thunderbird Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3450 Thunderbird Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
