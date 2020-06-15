All apartments in Lake Havasu City
Find more places like 3381 Kearsage Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Havasu City, AZ
/
3381 Kearsage Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3381 Kearsage Drive

3381 Kearsage Drive · (928) 453-2606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Havasu City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3381 Kearsage Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3381 Kearsage Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1267 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3381 Kearsage Drive Available 07/01/20 POSTPONED TILL JULY 1, 2020 MOVE IN DATE, SORRY - Available for showings7/1/2020

*South side location
*3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage
*Split floor plan, vaulted ceilings, rear kitchen and close to supermarket
*Light & bright split floor plan
*Over 1200 square feet of living area, home built in 2004

REQUIRED: Completed application with verifiable income and verifiable rental reference.

This home requires a year long lease. This is a non-smoking home.

Call the office to schedule a showing of this home after 7/1/2020

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2667672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3381 Kearsage Drive have any available units?
3381 Kearsage Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3381 Kearsage Drive have?
Some of 3381 Kearsage Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3381 Kearsage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3381 Kearsage Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3381 Kearsage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3381 Kearsage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City.
Does 3381 Kearsage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3381 Kearsage Drive does offer parking.
Does 3381 Kearsage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3381 Kearsage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3381 Kearsage Drive have a pool?
No, 3381 Kearsage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3381 Kearsage Drive have accessible units?
No, 3381 Kearsage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3381 Kearsage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3381 Kearsage Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3381 Kearsage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3381 Kearsage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3381 Kearsage Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Havasu City 2 BedroomsLake Havasu City 3 Bedrooms
Lake Havasu City Apartments with BalconyLake Havasu City Apartments with Parking
Lake Havasu City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bullhead City, AZLaughlin, NV
Fort Mohave, AZKingman, AZ
Desert Hills, AZ
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity