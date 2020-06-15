Amenities
3381 Kearsage Drive Available 07/01/20 POSTPONED TILL JULY 1, 2020 MOVE IN DATE, SORRY - Available for showings7/1/2020
*South side location
*3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage
*Split floor plan, vaulted ceilings, rear kitchen and close to supermarket
*Light & bright split floor plan
*Over 1200 square feet of living area, home built in 2004
REQUIRED: Completed application with verifiable income and verifiable rental reference.
This home requires a year long lease. This is a non-smoking home.
Call the office to schedule a showing of this home after 7/1/2020
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2667672)