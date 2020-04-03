All apartments in Lake Havasu City
Find more places like 2515 Tradewind Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Havasu City, AZ
/
2515 Tradewind Dr
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:37 PM

2515 Tradewind Dr

2515 Tradewind Drive · (909) 720-0407
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Havasu City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2515 Tradewind Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1971 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VACATION RENTAL - Daily/Wkly/MonthlyMASSIVE 60ft RV garage, boaters dream! Level driveway and side parking for your convenience. Stunning modern design home. Grand entrance, split floor plan, kitchen has SS appliances, granite counters, huge pantry room to entertain. Master bedroom is large and masterbath has walk in shower with dual shower heads and dual sink vanity with large walk in closet. 1st guest room has queen bed, 2nd guest room has small bunk beds for smaller children in the home. Close to London Bridge, launch ramps, downtown area for shopping dining and entertainment. Bring your boats, hot rods and desert toys, plenty of parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 Tradewind Dr have any available units?
2515 Tradewind Dr has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2515 Tradewind Dr have?
Some of 2515 Tradewind Dr's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 Tradewind Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2515 Tradewind Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 Tradewind Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2515 Tradewind Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City.
Does 2515 Tradewind Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2515 Tradewind Dr does offer parking.
Does 2515 Tradewind Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 Tradewind Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 Tradewind Dr have a pool?
No, 2515 Tradewind Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2515 Tradewind Dr have accessible units?
No, 2515 Tradewind Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 Tradewind Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2515 Tradewind Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2515 Tradewind Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2515 Tradewind Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2515 Tradewind Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Havasu City 2 BedroomsLake Havasu City 3 Bedrooms
Lake Havasu City Apartments with BalconyLake Havasu City Apartments with Parking
Lake Havasu City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bullhead City, AZLaughlin, NV
Fort Mohave, AZKingman, AZ
Desert Hills, AZ
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity