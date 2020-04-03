2515 Tradewind Dr

Amenities

VACATION RENTAL - Daily/Wkly/MonthlyMASSIVE 60ft RV garage, boaters dream! Level driveway and side parking for your convenience. Stunning modern design home. Grand entrance, split floor plan, kitchen has SS appliances, granite counters, huge pantry room to entertain. Master bedroom is large and masterbath has walk in shower with dual shower heads and dual sink vanity with large walk in closet. 1st guest room has queen bed, 2nd guest room has small bunk beds for smaller children in the home. Close to London Bridge, launch ramps, downtown area for shopping dining and entertainment. Bring your boats, hot rods and desert toys, plenty of parking!