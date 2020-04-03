1618 Meadowlark Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

VACATION RENTAL You will love the space & simplicity, not to mention proximity to the lake, water side of the highway & only 1.2 miles to launch ramp. Comfortably furnished home with detached casita providing a total of 4 bedrms, 3 bathrms, large office space & a 3 car garage. The open concept feeling with large eat in kitchen & open living room offers plenty of room for entertaining. Dining table seats 6, 3 bar stools at the breakfast bar allow guests to gather & have fun. The kitchen is fully equipped, including a crock pot. Addl amenities include granite tile counters, SS appliances, gas stove, indoor laundry, master bath walk in shower & large closet, detached casita with full size bathroom, walk in closet & & microwave. Commute to the lake is 4 minutes away, watch the sunset over the lake from the back patio & BBQ in the front courtyard for privacy.Bring your toys, off-road adventure stuff, boat & fishing gear, there is a 3-car garage, long driveway allowing plenty of parking. Perfect home for traveling businessperson, large family or wkend getaway, avail daily, weekly, monthly! Prices & availability subject to change. AZ taxes will be applied to stay 29days or less.