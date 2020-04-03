All apartments in Lake Havasu City
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:37 PM

1618 Meadowlark Ln

1618 Meadow Lark Ln · (909) 720-0407
Location

1618 Meadow Lark Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2394 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
VACATION RENTAL You will love the space & simplicity, not to mention proximity to the lake, water side of the highway & only 1.2 miles to launch ramp. Comfortably furnished home with detached casita providing a total of 4 bedrms, 3 bathrms, large office space & a 3 car garage. The open concept feeling with large eat in kitchen & open living room offers plenty of room for entertaining. Dining table seats 6, 3 bar stools at the breakfast bar allow guests to gather & have fun. The kitchen is fully equipped, including a crock pot. Addl amenities include granite tile counters, SS appliances, gas stove, indoor laundry, master bath walk in shower & large closet, detached casita with full size bathroom, walk in closet & & microwave. Commute to the lake is 4 minutes away, watch the sunset over the lake from the back patio & BBQ in the front courtyard for privacy.Bring your toys, off-road adventure stuff, boat & fishing gear, there is a 3-car garage, long driveway allowing plenty of parking. Perfect home for traveling businessperson, large family or wkend getaway, avail daily, weekly, monthly! Prices & availability subject to change. AZ taxes will be applied to stay 29days or less.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Meadowlark Ln have any available units?
1618 Meadowlark Ln has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1618 Meadowlark Ln have?
Some of 1618 Meadowlark Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Meadowlark Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Meadowlark Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Meadowlark Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1618 Meadowlark Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City.
Does 1618 Meadowlark Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1618 Meadowlark Ln offers parking.
Does 1618 Meadowlark Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 Meadowlark Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Meadowlark Ln have a pool?
No, 1618 Meadowlark Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Meadowlark Ln have accessible units?
No, 1618 Meadowlark Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Meadowlark Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1618 Meadowlark Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1618 Meadowlark Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1618 Meadowlark Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
