Apartment List
/
AZ
/
fortuna foothills
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM

9 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fortuna Foothills, AZ

Finding an apartment in Fortuna Foothills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for b... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Foothills
1 Unit Available
14830 E 47TH LN
14830 E 47th Ln, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2230 sqft
Brand New Ravines Home Mountain Views - Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath 4 car garage Ravines home. Brand new with all the upgraded amenities. Open floor plan. Granite countertops with extended island.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Foothills
1 Unit Available
14837 E 47th Ln
14837 E 47th Ln, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2320 sqft
Stunning Brand New Ravines Home. 4 Car Garage - Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath 4 car garage Ravines home. Brand new with all the upgraded amenities. Open floor plan. Granite countertops with extended island.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Foothills
1 Unit Available
14839 E 46TH LOOP
14839 E 46th Lp, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3264 sqft
Fabulous Brand New Ravines Home - Brand New! Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Ravines home. Over 3200 Square Feet. Beautiful finishes. Fabulous kitchen with huge island and walk in pantry. Plenty of living space. Game/Teen Room.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Southern Sands Mobile
1 Unit Available
10228 E. 30th St.
10228 East 30th Street, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 bedroom with office/den Modular Home in Foothills - Available Now Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom with Office/Den, 1 bathroom Modular Home. Includes furniture, housewares and utilities (except cable/internet).
Results within 5 miles of Fortuna Foothills

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Roads Rv Village
1 Unit Available
5707 E. 32nd St. #316
5707 East 32nd Street, Yuma, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COUNTRY ROADS 55+ COMMUNITY-Short Term, Fully Furnished! - Bring your toothbrush and clothes! Clean, beautifully maintained park model with full addition allows for plenty of elbow room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3678 S Joshua Way
3678 South Joshua Way, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1264 sqft
BRAND NEW 4 bedroom home in Trail Estates! - This four bedroom, two bathroom home is complete with vaulted ceilings, separate laundry room, large kitchen island and a good sized backyard with double gates on the side! The split floor plan offers

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3677 S Susannah Dr
3677 South Susannah Drive, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1264 sqft
BRAND NEW 4 bedroom home in Trail Estates! - This four bedroom, two bathroom home is complete with vaulted ceilings, separate laundry room, large kitchen island and a good sized backyard with double gates on the side! The split floor plan offers
Results within 10 miles of Fortuna Foothills

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7051 E. 37th Street
7051 E 37th St, Yuma County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1212 sqft
New, Never Lived in Home for Rent - Property Id: 231204 Please Call Nikki Or Khrysa for more information 928-782-3072 ...Beautiful cozy corner home . Home comes with upgraded carpet and tile flooring throughout home .

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7291 E 39th Street
7291 E 39th St, Yuma County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Brand New Desert Sky Condo - This beautiful new townhome in Desert Sky offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a laundry room and a 2 car garage.
City Guide for Fortuna Foothills, AZ

Stopped in a store and bought a postcard and signed it, Fare thee well / and sent it back home to Yuma -- From "Yuma" by Justin Townes Earle

Fortuna Foothills is a small southwestern suburban town just outside of Yuma, Arizona. If you love the desert, Fortuna Foothills is a great place to call home. The rocky, mountainous, desert terrain is pervasive here you dont get much variation when it comes to what you see in your backyard. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fortuna Foothills, AZ

Finding an apartment in Fortuna Foothills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Fortuna Foothills 3 BedroomsFortuna Foothills Apartments with Parking
Fortuna Foothills Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Yuma, AZ
Somerton, AZ