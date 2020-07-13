/
apartments with pool
8 Apartments for rent in Fortuna Foothills, AZ with pool
Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
El Camino Casitas
10688 CAMINO DEL SOL
10688 South Camino Del Sol, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
Two bedroom condo on the second floor over looking the driving range of the Mesa Del Sol Golf Course. Washer, dryer, refregerator included. Owner pays the association fees and water, sewer, trash. Community pool and spa.
Results within 5 miles of Fortuna Foothills
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
Country Roads Rv Village
5707 E 32nd St. #91
5707 East 32nd Street, Yuma, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
350 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COUNTRY ROADS RV VILLAGE-Short Term, Fully Furnished! - Located in award winning Country Roads Resort, a 55+ gated community with 24/7 Security. This beautiful home has one bedroom and one bath, clean, bright and cozy.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
Desert Ridge
2660 S TENSLEEP AVE
2660 South Tensleep Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage pool home located in the Desert Ridge community. Just a short drive to AWC, shopping, and MCAS. Pool service included in rental price! Available August 2020.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
Ocotillo
4197 S BOXWOOD AVE
4197 South Boxwood Avenue, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4197 S BOXWOOD AVE in Yuma. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
Terraces Two at The View
6108 E MORNING LN
6108 East Morning Lane, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Only a handful of these 2089 sf 3 bed, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
7618 E 40th Road
7618 East 40th Road, Yuma, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2075 sqft
7618 E 40th Road Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous 5 bedroom Pool Home - This house has it all - 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage and fenced pool in beautifully landscaped backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Fortuna Foothills
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
3754 S DESERT OASIS DR
3754 S Desert Oasis Dr, Yuma County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
This 3 bedroom 2 bath Pool home will not last long! Available for move-in August.
Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
Tierra Mesa Estates
3547 E MORENO LN
3547 East Moreno Lane, Yuma County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Available April 1st. 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home located within 3 miles of MCAS in the Tierra Mesa subdivision off 3E/county 14. The home sits on a large lot, has newer carpet, paint, tile in both showers, granite counter tops throughout.