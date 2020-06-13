Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

24 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lake Havasu City, AZ

Finding an apartment in Lake Havasu City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bri...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
197 Greentree Dr
197 Greentree Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1686 sqft
197 Greentree Dr Available 08/01/20 Unfurnished Long Term - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st!! Very spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Located on the corner of Daytona and Greentree close to Catholic church and downtown.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3350 Sandpiper Dr
3350 Sand Piper Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1621 sqft
Pool Home Unfurnished Long Term - Pool Home Unfurnished Long Term, 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms, a patio off living room and master bedroom separate from pool area. Paradise back yard with putting green, pool, spa not heated. Ready to rent now.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3743 Mission Dr. S
3743 Mission Drive South, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2027 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Don't miss out on the beauty for your Winter stay! 4 month minimum. This beautiful fully furnished Winter Rental is located on the South side of Havasu.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2865 Wanderer Lane
2865 Wanderer Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Super cute, fully furnished Winter rental. This lovely home is centrally located and easy access to McCulloch Blvd. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, 1 bay is boat deep. This home is approximately 1150 sqft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1135 Cascade Ln
1135 Cascade Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1833 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Avail November-April.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2142 Pima Dr N
2142 North Pima Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1552 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 Car Garage - 3 bedroom 2 bath 3 car garage with side parking. Centrally located in a very nice neighborhood with newer homes. Extra large rear yard with front lake view. No Cats Allowed (RLNE4032330)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4080 Vagabond Dr.
4080 Vagabond Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1820 sqft
(WINTER RENTAL) Beautiful, New, and Luxurious! (3 month min) - 3 Month Min Stay! Fantastic brand new 3 bedroom/2 bath home with stunning pool! This 1800 SF home is located on the south side of town with beautiful mountain views.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3483 Tarpon Dr
3483 North Tarpon Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1425 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - This beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage is available for Winter 2020-2021. This home is fully furnished and turn key ready! Includes internet and live streaming on TV's. TV's available in all rooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3265 N Kiowa Blvd
3265 North Kiowa Boulevard, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1562 sqft
3265 N Kiowa Blvd Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath POOL home with 3 car garage - Built in 1994 3 + 3 Kitchen appliances : dishwasher and range. No refrigerator included. Floor coverings are all tile throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2335 Mandalay Drive
2335 Mandalay Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1309 sqft
Furnished winter rental - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located on the North side of Havasu. Fully furnished turn key ready Winter home! Tile floors, vaulted ceilings. Large fenced back yard with covered patio.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2440 Huntington Dr
2440 Huntington Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1034 sqft
2440 Huntington Dr Available 06/24/20 Unfurnished Long Term - 2 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Photos showing furnished. The owner will have furniture removed when rented with notice. If tenant wants furnished month rent will be $1300.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2359 Beverly Glen Place
2359 Beverly Glen Place, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1727 sqft
2359 Beverly Glen Place Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 bath Home in Quiet culdesac on large corner lot - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
400 Noland Ct
400 Noland Ct, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1396 sqft
Summer Short Term Rental. Furnished. Great Location with a peek at the lake. Nice clean, comfortable home. TV- Internet included. Pets at owners discretion. Call for all showings.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
420 Coral Dr
420 Coral Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Furnished Short Term or Winter Rental - This is a turn key furnished home. It is available April 16th-October 31st.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2950 Coconino Dr
2950 Coconino Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1824 sqft
Beautiful home on the south side of town near Thunderbolt Middle School, with a sparkling pool and spa, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 3 car boat deep garage. RV GARAGE NOT INCLUDED.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
3250 Maverick Drive
3250 Maverick Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1101 sqft
3250 Maverick Drive Available 06/30/20 GREAT 3 BEDROOM - PET FRIENDLY - (RLNE5757504)

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
453 N Lake Havasu Ave
453 Lake Havasu Ave N, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1017 sqft
FURNISHED CONDO LONG TERM RENTALWonderful LAKEVIEW from the Rear Patio. Upper unit with stairs and no elevator. Washer and dryer in the unit. Pets at owners discretion and prefer no pets. Call for all showings.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2170 Constellation Ln
2170 Constellation Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1867 sqft
Located on cul-de-sac near Lake Havasu High School, this beautiful unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 1048sq ft three car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2020 Burgundy Dr
2020 Burgandy Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1571 sqft
Short Term Furnished Rental. Available May 2020. All utilities by Tenants.LAKEVIEW from the Back yard. Lake Side of Highway. Everything you need and a very clean home. Large Master Bedroom and walk in shower. Pets at owners discretion.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
2376 HUNTINGTON Drive
2376 Huntington Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1327 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2019. JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH!!! NICE, CLEAN, COMFORTABLE, FULLY FURNISHED HOME WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS FROM FRONT AND/OR BACK OF HOME! MOTOR HOME PARKING AND HOOK-UP ON RIGHT SIDE OF HOME. FENCED BACK YARD.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4211 Colville Dr
4211 Colville Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1055 sqft
4 Month Min. WINTER RENTAL Furnished Pool Home with nice relaxing back yard with sparkling pool. Very quiet neighborhood with a very quiet street. TV and Internet, water, sewer and trash by owner. Electric up to $100 per month by owner.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2560 James Dr
2560 James Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1311 sqft
4 Month Minimum, WINTER RENTAL - FURNISHED. Clean and everything you need. Community Pool for minimal charges to the tenant if you want to use the facility. Great location close to the desert. Includes all utilities with up to $100.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4003 Northstar Dr
4003 Northstar Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1582 sqft
Vacation/Winter rental 30 day minimum rentals - Beautiful updated home with views of the mountains and the lake. Nice relaxing backyard setting, quiet street. Small dog accepted upon approval with pet fee.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Havasu City

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3104 Michael Dr
3104 Michael Drive, Desert Hills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$750
728 sqft
One Bedroom cute home. Open living kitchen area. Large Deck Fenced in yard all the way around. Deck up top of unit Pets will be considered on a one on one basis with a deposit. Prefer 1 year lease.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lake Havasu City, AZ

Finding an apartment in Lake Havasu City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

