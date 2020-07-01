Apartment List
/
AZ
/
fortuna foothills
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:50 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Fortuna Foothills, AZ with garage

Fortuna Foothills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Foothills
14830 E 47TH LN
14830 E 47th Ln, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2230 sqft
Brand New Ravines Home Mountain Views - Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath 4 car garage Ravines home. Brand new with all the upgraded amenities. Open floor plan. Granite countertops with extended island.

1 of 32

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Foothills
14839 E 46TH LOOP
14839 E 46th Lp, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3264 sqft
Fabulous Brand New Ravines Home - Brand New! Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Ravines home. Over 3200 Square Feet. Beautiful finishes. Fabulous kitchen with huge island and walk in pantry. Plenty of living space. Game/Teen Room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
11348 E. 25th St.
11348 East 25th Street, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1700 sqft
4 BED.,2BA. IN MOUNTAIN VIEW - Great home in excellent condition, with, split open floor plan, Bay window in kit. with huge walk-in-pantry. lots of storage. 2 car garage, secure back yard with block fence & double gates.

1 of 5

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
11423 E. 27th St.
11423 East 27th Street, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1405 sqft
Mountain View Home - Newly painted and newer wood laminate flooring in this 3 bedroom Mountain View home. Open floor plan with breakfast bar, dining nook and large pantry in kitchen. 2 car garage. Large fenced yard with double gates.

1 of 25

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Foothills
14837 E 47th Ln
14837 E 47th Ln, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2320 sqft
Stunning Brand New Ravines Home. 4 Car Garage - Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath 4 car garage Ravines home. Brand new with all the upgraded amenities. Open floor plan. Granite countertops with extended island.

1 of 10

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Villa Chaparral
11449 S AVENIDA COMPADRES
11449 S Avenida Compadres, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Beautiful new home in Villa Chaparral. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage, close to I-8. This is must see.

1 of 19

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Del Oro
10589 S VIA SALIDA
10589 South via Salida, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
A great two bedroom, two bath in Mesa Del Sol. With a private backyard, and a community pool, this is a great rental. Brnd new carpet and new garage door.
Results within 1 mile of Fortuna Foothills

1 of 12

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Vista Del Sol
9644 E 37 ST
9644 East 37th Street, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY 8/7/20. Large, well maintained 4 bedroom home in Vista Del Sol. Master bathroom has garden tub and dual sinks. Has 2 car garage. Tile in living areas, carpet in bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Fortuna Foothills

1 of 20

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Ocotillo
6247 E 40 LN
6247 East 40th Lane, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in excellent condition. Appliances include gas range/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, water softener, washer & dryer, garbage disposal, 2 refrigerators, chest freezer.
Results within 10 miles of Fortuna Foothills

1 of 14

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
7309 E 39 ST
7309 E 39th St, Yuma County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
BE THE FIRST TENANT IN THIS BRAND NEW DESERT SKY CONDO BUILT IN 2020! 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with large living room and kitchen great room with vaulted ceilings. Brand new kitchen appliances, flooring, paint, etc.

1 of 18

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Tierra Mesa Estates
3547 E MORENO LN
3547 East Moreno Lane, Yuma County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Available April 1st. 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home located within 3 miles of MCAS in the Tierra Mesa subdivision off 3E/county 14. The home sits on a large lot, has newer carpet, paint, tile in both showers, granite counter tops throughout.
City Guide for Fortuna Foothills, AZ

Stopped in a store and bought a postcard and signed it, Fare thee well / and sent it back home to Yuma -- From "Yuma" by Justin Townes Earle

Fortuna Foothills is a small southwestern suburban town just outside of Yuma, Arizona. If you love the desert, Fortuna Foothills is a great place to call home. The rocky, mountainous, desert terrain is pervasive here you dont get much variation when it comes to what you see in your backyard. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fortuna Foothills, AZ

Fortuna Foothills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Fortuna Foothills 3 BedroomsFortuna Foothills Apartments with Parking
Fortuna Foothills Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Yuma, AZ
Somerton, AZ