Apartment List
/
AZ
/
fortuna foothills
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Fortuna Foothills, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fortuna Foothills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area ... Read Guide >

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Foothills
14839 E 46TH LOOP
14839 E 46th Lp, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3264 sqft
Fabulous Brand New Ravines Home - Brand New! Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Ravines home. Over 3200 Square Feet. Beautiful finishes. Fabulous kitchen with huge island and walk in pantry. Plenty of living space. Game/Teen Room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
11348 E. 25th St.
11348 East 25th Street, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1700 sqft
4 BED.,2BA. IN MOUNTAIN VIEW - Great home in excellent condition, with, split open floor plan, Bay window in kit. with huge walk-in-pantry. lots of storage. 2 car garage, secure back yard with block fence & double gates.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Foothills
14830 E 47TH LN
14830 E 47th Ln, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2230 sqft
Brand New Ravines Home Mountain Views - Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath 4 car garage Ravines home. Brand new with all the upgraded amenities. Open floor plan. Granite countertops with extended island.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Foothills
14837 E 47th Ln
14837 E 47th Ln, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2320 sqft
Stunning Brand New Ravines Home. 4 Car Garage - Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath 4 car garage Ravines home. Brand new with all the upgraded amenities. Open floor plan. Granite countertops with extended island.
Results within 5 miles of Fortuna Foothills

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Desert Ridge
2660 S TENSLEEP AVE
2660 South Tensleep Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage pool home located in the Desert Ridge community. Just a short drive to AWC, shopping, and MCAS. Pool service included in rental price! Available August 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
El Prado Mobile
8816 S AVENIDA DEL PRADO
8816 S Avenida Del Prado, El Prado Estates, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$700
Double wide manufactured home in El Prado. Vaulted ceilings. Carport. Two Bedrooms with 1 and 3/4 bathrooms. Storage shed.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7618 E 40th Road
7618 East 40th Road, Yuma, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2075 sqft
7618 E 40th Road Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous 5 bedroom Pool Home - This house has it all - 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage and fenced pool in beautifully landscaped backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Fortuna Foothills

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3780 S 4 AVE
3780 South 4th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
Studio
$4,800
Very nice office space for rent! This suite offers a locked in lobby with a guest bathroom and window to the receptionist area.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Redondo Corporate Plaza
833 E PLAZA CIRCLE
833 E Plaza Cir, Yuma, AZ
Studio
$1,563
Rent + NNN. Common spaces. Office space available in Redondo Plaza. Prime location on Redondo Drive. Close to Home Depot, Devita, AWC satellite, Furniture Row. Lots of parking.

1 of 18

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Tierra Mesa Estates
3547 E MORENO LN
3547 East Moreno Lane, Yuma County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Available April 1st. 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home located within 3 miles of MCAS in the Tierra Mesa subdivision off 3E/county 14. The home sits on a large lot, has newer carpet, paint, tile in both showers, granite counter tops throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
7309 E 39 ST
7309 E 39th St, Yuma County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
BE THE FIRST TENANT IN THIS BRAND NEW DESERT SKY CONDO BUILT IN 2020! 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with large living room and kitchen great room with vaulted ceilings. Brand new kitchen appliances, flooring, paint, etc.
City Guide for Fortuna Foothills, AZ

Stopped in a store and bought a postcard and signed it, Fare thee well / and sent it back home to Yuma -- From "Yuma" by Justin Townes Earle

Fortuna Foothills is a small southwestern suburban town just outside of Yuma, Arizona. If you love the desert, Fortuna Foothills is a great place to call home. The rocky, mountainous, desert terrain is pervasive here you dont get much variation when it comes to what you see in your backyard. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fortuna Foothills, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fortuna Foothills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Fortuna Foothills 3 BedroomsFortuna Foothills Apartments with Parking
Fortuna Foothills Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Yuma, AZ
Somerton, AZ