3 bedroom apartments
33 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fortuna Foothills, AZ
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Foothills
1 Unit Available
14837 E 47th Ln
14837 E 47th Ln, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
Stunning Brand New Ravines Home. 4 Car Garage - Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath 4 car garage Ravines home. Brand new with all the upgraded amenities. Open floor plan. Granite countertops with extended island.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Foothills
1 Unit Available
14830 E 47TH LN
14830 E 47th Ln, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
Brand New Ravines Home Mountain Views - Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath 4 car garage Ravines home. Brand new with all the upgraded amenities. Open floor plan. Granite countertops with extended island.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Foothills
1 Unit Available
14839 E 46TH LOOP
14839 E 46th Lp, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
Fabulous Brand New Ravines Home - Brand New! Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Ravines home. Over 3200 Square Feet. Beautiful finishes. Fabulous kitchen with huge island and walk in pantry. Plenty of living space. Game/Teen Room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
11348 E. 25th St.
11348 East 25th Street, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
11348 E. 25th St. Available 06/26/20 4 BED.,2BA. IN MOUNTAIN VIEW - Great home in excellent condition, with, split open floor plan, Bay window in kit. with huge walk-in-pantry. lots of storage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Villa Chaparral
1 Unit Available
11449 S AVENIDA COMPADRES
11449 S Avenida Compadres, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Beautiful new home in Villa Chaparral. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage, close to I-8. This is must see.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
11271 E 25 PL
11271 East 25th Place, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Very nice 3 bedroom home located in the desirable Mountain View subdivision. A short drive to restaurants and the freeway. Call our office today to schedule an appointment to view. Property available first part of July 2020!
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
11437 E 25 PL
11437 East 25th Place, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
11338 E 25 ST
11338 East 25th Street, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Great home in Mountain View. Close to dining, shopping and freeway access.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Mesa Del Sol
1 Unit Available
11486 E DEL GOLFO
11486 East Del Golfo, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
This 4 bedroom, 2 & 3/4 bath home with a Perfect floor plan, Master with walk in shower and walk in closet, skylights, Gas stove, water softener, easy landscaping. Property has a large fenced Yard, near I-8 and shopping center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Villa Chaparral
1 Unit Available
10162 E 38 PL
10162 E 38th Pl, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Popular 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house for rent in Villa Chaparral available immediately, close to MCAS and YPG. Two car attached garage with auto opener. Hard-scaped front with low maintenance. Newer carpets in bedrooms. Dining area with bay window.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Mountain Vista Estates
1 Unit Available
10296 S DEL RICO
10296 S Del Rico, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Results within 1 mile of Fortuna Foothills
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sunset Mountain Villas
1 Unit Available
9175 E 31 LN
9175 East 31st Lane, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
One of a kind townhouse!Rarely do you find a home that offers you possibilities of a in house office, playroom or workout studio that doesn't leave you with one-less bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sunset Mountain Villas
1 Unit Available
3042 S RAGEN DR
3042 South Ragen Drive, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
This is an exceptional property with upgrades throughout. Original development builder. All appliances included. Island can be moved. Walk in pantry. Refrigerator has ice and water lines. Reverse osmosis and water softener.
Results within 5 miles of Fortuna Foothills
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Tillman Estates
1 Unit Available
3743 S TILLMAN WAY
3743 South Tillaman Way, Yuma, AZ
This spacious pool home in the desirable subdivision Tillman Estates will not last long! Available for move-in July 2020. Call our office today for a private showing!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3677 S Susannah Dr
3677 South Susannah Drive, Yuma, AZ
BRAND NEW 4 bedroom home in Trail Estates! - This four bedroom, two bathroom home is complete with vaulted ceilings, separate laundry room, large kitchen island and a good sized backyard with double gates on the side! The split floor plan offers
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3678 S Joshua Way
3678 South Joshua Way, Yuma, AZ
BRAND NEW 4 bedroom home in Trail Estates! - This four bedroom, two bathroom home is complete with vaulted ceilings, separate laundry room, large kitchen island and a good sized backyard with double gates on the side! The split floor plan offers
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Ocotillo
1 Unit Available
4197 S BOXWOOD AVE
4197 South Boxwood Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Ocotillo
1 Unit Available
6272 E 40 PL
6272 East 40th Place, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
This home is located in the desirable Ocotillo subdivision, Close to MCAS, shopping, and schools. New carpet to be installed throughout June 2020. Home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, large family and dining room and separate living space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Ocotillo
1 Unit Available
6212 E 43 ST
6212 East 43rd Street, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Las Brisas
1 Unit Available
2653 PALOMA AVE
2653 Paloma Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Community Pool Available July 1st
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Ocotillo
1 Unit Available
6247 E 40 LN
6247 East 40th Lane, Yuma, AZ
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in excellent condition. Appliances include gas range/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, water softener, washer & dryer, garbage disposal, 2 refrigerators, chest freezer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Ocotillo
1 Unit Available
4532 S AGAVE AVE
4532 South Agave Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4532 S AGAVE AVE in Yuma. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Ocotillo
1 Unit Available
4533 S AGAVE AVE
4533 South Agave Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4533 S AGAVE AVE in Yuma. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Terraces Two at The View
1 Unit Available
6108 E MORNING LN
6108 East Morning Lane, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Only a handful of these 2089 sf 3 bed, 2.