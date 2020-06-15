All apartments in Desert Hills
2439 Dawn Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2439 Dawn Dr

2439 Dawn Drive · (928) 854-7210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2439 Dawn Drive, Desert Hills, AZ 86404

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2439 Dawn Dr · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1555 sqft

Amenities

garage
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Fully Furnished Available Short & Long Term - Fully Furnished Long term and Short term. This property will be available for winter in October if not rented long term. Winter rate $2500 includes first $100 electric & water, TV service for winter rate only. Long term tenant responsible for utilities.

Spa, located close to shopping centers, easy access to Highway 95, 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage. Private back yard very clean and ready to rent. No pets Ask for Stacy

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5743982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2439 Dawn Dr have any available units?
2439 Dawn Dr has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2439 Dawn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2439 Dawn Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2439 Dawn Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2439 Dawn Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Hills.
Does 2439 Dawn Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2439 Dawn Dr does offer parking.
Does 2439 Dawn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2439 Dawn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2439 Dawn Dr have a pool?
No, 2439 Dawn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2439 Dawn Dr have accessible units?
No, 2439 Dawn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2439 Dawn Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2439 Dawn Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2439 Dawn Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2439 Dawn Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
