2439 Dawn Dr

Fully Furnished Available Short & Long Term - Fully Furnished Long term and Short term. This property will be available for winter in October if not rented long term. Winter rate $2500 includes first $100 electric & water, TV service for winter rate only. Long term tenant responsible for utilities.



Spa, located close to shopping centers, easy access to Highway 95, 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage. Private back yard very clean and ready to rent. No pets Ask for Stacy



No Pets Allowed



