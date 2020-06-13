All apartments in Desert Hills
2240 Jacob Row
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2240 Jacob Row

2240 Jacob Row · No Longer Available
Location

2240 Jacob Row, Desert Hills, AZ 86404

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Furnished Home summer rental - This beautiful fully furnished turn key ready home is located on the lake side of the highway! Features 1956 sqft of living space. Tile floors, carpet in bedrooms. Beautiful chef style kitchen with granite countertops and river rock backsplash. Master suite has spa style tub and large walk in shower. Lush back yard with palapa cover. Relaxing and soothing waterfall and pond in back yard. Boat deep garage, access to 2 bays. 7ft height doors. Plenty of room for side parking. $100 cap on utilities. Internet included. No cable. Small pet only. **More photos coming soon!** Ask for Liela.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5796824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 Jacob Row have any available units?
2240 Jacob Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Desert Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 2240 Jacob Row have?
Some of 2240 Jacob Row's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 Jacob Row currently offering any rent specials?
2240 Jacob Row isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 Jacob Row pet-friendly?
Yes, 2240 Jacob Row is pet friendly.
Does 2240 Jacob Row offer parking?
Yes, 2240 Jacob Row does offer parking.
Does 2240 Jacob Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2240 Jacob Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 Jacob Row have a pool?
No, 2240 Jacob Row does not have a pool.
Does 2240 Jacob Row have accessible units?
No, 2240 Jacob Row does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 Jacob Row have units with dishwashers?
No, 2240 Jacob Row does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2240 Jacob Row have units with air conditioning?
No, 2240 Jacob Row does not have units with air conditioning.
