1715 E. Vista De Montana

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool air conditioning clubhouse some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Cottonwood Commons home. - To get accurate details on this listing, please go directly to our website: www.sedonarentals.com

3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in Cottonwood Commons. Completely repainted interior, new toilets, professionally cleaned and ready to go! 1320 square foot split bedroom floor plan, all appliances, double car garage and new HVAC heating/cooling system. Community pool and clubhouse (subject to COVID-19 closures). Small fenced backyard with apricot tree, roses and areas for you to plant your own garden and grass if desired. $1350.00 + tax (3%) with trash included. Call listing office for access information. Pet OK with additional deposit. Available NOW.



(RLNE5899569)