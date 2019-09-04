All apartments in Cottonwood
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:00 PM

1605 W. Bronco Lane

1605 West Bronco Lane · (928) 634-7710
Location

1605 West Bronco Lane, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1605 W. Bronco Lane - 1605 W. Bronco Lane · Avail. now

$1,967

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Amenities

1605 W. Bronco Lane - 1605 W. Bronco Lane Available 10/01/19 Furnished Vacation Rental - Occupied DO NOT Disturb Tenant - Completley Furnished and with Some Utilities & Clubhouse Privileges Quiet and clean, fantastic memory foam bed with organic 100% cotton sheets, patio and b-b-q, club house, pool and workout room available. This is a Del Webb community located at the foot of Mingus Mountain. Very close to Old Town Cottonwood. Great central location to explore our beautiful area. Sit on the heavenly patio and enjoy privacy, beauty, wild life and lots of of birds. Then at the end of the day sit around the lovely fire pit and enjoy your favorite beverage.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

