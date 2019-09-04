Amenities

1605 W. Bronco Lane - 1605 W. Bronco Lane Available 10/01/19 Furnished Vacation Rental - Occupied DO NOT Disturb Tenant - Completley Furnished and with Some Utilities & Clubhouse Privileges Quiet and clean, fantastic memory foam bed with organic 100% cotton sheets, patio and b-b-q, club house, pool and workout room available. This is a Del Webb community located at the foot of Mingus Mountain. Very close to Old Town Cottonwood. Great central location to explore our beautiful area. Sit on the heavenly patio and enjoy privacy, beauty, wild life and lots of of birds. Then at the end of the day sit around the lovely fire pit and enjoy your favorite beverage.

HOA Fees Included



(RLNE3311773)