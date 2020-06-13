Apartment List
16 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Coolidge, AZ

Finding an apartment in Coolidge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1163 N MESQUITE Lane
1163 North Mesquite Lane, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
Newly remodeled, short term rental property. Rent rate is determined by the time of the year, and the length of stay of the tenants. Pets are not perferred, but may be accepted with additional fees.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
718 W SPRUELL Avenue
718 West Spruell Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1744 sqft
This is a wonderful two level home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home is spacious and has vaulted ceilings. A fireplace is in the family room creating a warm vibe to the home. A great floor plan is provided with carpet and tile flooring.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1050 W KACHINA Drive
1050 Kachina Drive, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1594 sqft
Gorgeous Three Bedroom plus Loft, Two and a Half Bathroom McLellan Meadows Rental Opportunity- Available Now! Property Features Neutral Two-Tone Interior , Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen (Refrigerator Included) with Breakfast Nook/Dining Area,
Results within 5 miles of Coolidge
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Florence Park
401 E Stewart St, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
936 sqft
Your Home: Florence Park Apartments in Florence, AZ offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances and is pet friendly.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7347 W Millerton Way
7347 West Millerton Way, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1449 sqft
Major Cross Streets are Hunt Highway and Merrill Ranch Parkway Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Sq.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
320 South Central Avenue
320 South Central Avenue, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$625
816 sqft
Check out this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom property! This property is in very good condition, built in 1978, and has been well cared for.
Results within 10 miles of Coolidge
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
6 Units Available
Bella Vista
1564 N Morrison Ave, Casa Grande, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
989 sqft
An excellent location in Casa Grande, Arizona. Perks of this complex include vertical blinds, patios and balconies, nine-foot ceilings, all-electric kitchens, split floor plans and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Las Brisas Apartments
1000 North Arizola Road, Casa Grande, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
795 sqft
Luxury Living at Las Brisas Apartments in Casa Grande, AZ. Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Las Brisas Apartments.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
2 Units Available
The Sonoran
344 N Pottebaum Rd, Casa Grande, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features covered parking, pool and emergency maintenance. Apartments with AC/heat, fully equipped kitchen, and private patio or balcony. Convenient location close to Mosely Park and Banner Casa Grande Medical Center.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5843 E Everhart Lane
5843 Everhart Lane, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1440 sqft
5843 E Everhart Lane Available 06/19/20 AVAILABLE 6/19/2020!!! - Beautifully done 3 bedroom, 2 bath. All tile with gorgeous "wood looking" tile in living areas and bedrooms.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1440 E Stirrup Ln
1440 East Stirrup Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1902 sqft
Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Real wood floors in family room and kitchen. Upgraded neutral carpet elsewhere. Master bedroom is on the first floor. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Large loft and laundry upstairs.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
5903 East Paradise Lane
5903 East Paradise Lane, Florence, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1539 sqft
Beautiful single family home in Florence! Don't miss this 4 bedroom home in a great community! Price right this home will move quickly! Home has recently been repainted and has new carpet installed throughout the interior.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
5017 East Smokey Quartz Road
5017 E Smoky Quartz Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1260 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 7

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
1149 East 5th Street
1149 East 5th Street, Casa Grande, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$795
528 sqft
**Key only unlocks back door at this time but will be corrected soon** Cute 2 bed 1 bath home in Casa Grande. Spacious and open. All tile throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
29661 N Candlewood Dr
29661 Candlewood Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2311 sqft
Rental with a Pool and Golf Course view - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental home with a Den. Home has a private pool and over looks the Johnson Ranch golf course. Has a formal living and dining room.

1 of 17

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
29177 N LILLY Lane
29177 North Lilly Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
2276 sqft
Spacious family home in desirable Johnson Ranch. Live the resort lifestyle. Golf, Pools, Tennis & Parks. Wow, see the awesome value of living in this resort community. This home backs to open space, no neighbors behind.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Coolidge, AZ

Finding an apartment in Coolidge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

