Catalina Foothills, AZ
6992 N Solaz Tercero
Last updated June 17 2020

6992 N Solaz Tercero

6992 North Solaz Tercero · No Longer Available
Location

6992 North Solaz Tercero, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718
Catalina Foothills Estates

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home, gorgeous views and interior with multi levels. Living room is large and open with a fireplace. Kitchen includes all the appliances, wine fridge, with granite countertops and large island for entertaining . Downstairs has the garage, utility room and bedroom with a private bathroom including a sauna shower. You'll never leave the backyard that has a sparkling pool and tons of space to play. This home is available now. The rental rate is $3195 per month and the security deposit is $3295. If pets are allowed and approved, there is a $20.00 per pet monthly pet fee, plus the $150 per pet of additional deposit. 2 Pets Ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6992 N Solaz Tercero have any available units?
6992 N Solaz Tercero doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 6992 N Solaz Tercero have?
Some of 6992 N Solaz Tercero's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6992 N Solaz Tercero currently offering any rent specials?
6992 N Solaz Tercero isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6992 N Solaz Tercero pet-friendly?
Yes, 6992 N Solaz Tercero is pet friendly.
Does 6992 N Solaz Tercero offer parking?
Yes, 6992 N Solaz Tercero does offer parking.
Does 6992 N Solaz Tercero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6992 N Solaz Tercero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6992 N Solaz Tercero have a pool?
Yes, 6992 N Solaz Tercero has a pool.
Does 6992 N Solaz Tercero have accessible units?
No, 6992 N Solaz Tercero does not have accessible units.
Does 6992 N Solaz Tercero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6992 N Solaz Tercero has units with dishwashers.
Does 6992 N Solaz Tercero have units with air conditioning?
No, 6992 N Solaz Tercero does not have units with air conditioning.
