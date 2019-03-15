6992 N Solaz Tercero

Amenities

4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home, gorgeous views and interior with multi levels. Living room is large and open with a fireplace. Kitchen includes all the appliances, wine fridge, with granite countertops and large island for entertaining . Downstairs has the garage, utility room and bedroom with a private bathroom including a sauna shower. You'll never leave the backyard that has a sparkling pool and tons of space to play. This home is available now. The rental rate is $3195 per month and the security deposit is $3295. If pets are allowed and approved, there is a $20.00 per pet monthly pet fee, plus the $150 per pet of additional deposit. 2 Pets Ok.