6322 N Vuelta Tajo # 146

Amenities
* Rent: Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condo $1300, Approx. 1095 Sq Ft
* Security Deposit: $1300
* Split Bedrooms, Two Full Bathrooms
* Walk In Closet in Master Bedroom
* Large Kitchen with Breakfast Area Includes Fridge, Dishwasher, Gas Range, and Above the Range Microwave
* Fireplace
* Central A/C
* Balcony Patio
* Private One Car Garage With Direct Access.
* Washer and Dryer Included.
* Water/Sewer/Trash and Included in Rent.
* 24 Hour Gated Community
* Convenient to golf course, rec center, and beautiful pool area.
* $37 Application Fee.
* Renter's 100K LIABILITY insurance is required or $20/MONTH, INSURANCE waiver fee.
* Non-refundable documentation fee $249
Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.
**Equal Housing Opportunity**
Professionally Managed by Erika Harding at Northpoint Asset Management
Apply online www.northpointam.com
Call, Text, or Email Erika at 520-333-8355 or erika.harding@northpointam.com for more information or to schedule a viewing.
Broker is Anne Willey