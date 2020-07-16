6322 N Vuelta Tajo # 146

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

* Rent: Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condo $1300, Approx. 1095 Sq Ft

* Security Deposit: $1300

* Split Bedrooms, Two Full Bathrooms

* Walk In Closet in Master Bedroom

* Large Kitchen with Breakfast Area Includes Fridge, Dishwasher, Gas Range, and Above the Range Microwave

* Fireplace

* Central A/C

* Balcony Patio

* Private One Car Garage With Direct Access.

* Washer and Dryer Included.

* Water/Sewer/Trash and Included in Rent.

* 24 Hour Gated Community

* Convenient to golf course, rec center, and beautiful pool area.

* $37 Application Fee.

* Renter's 100K LIABILITY insurance is required or $20/MONTH, INSURANCE waiver fee.

* Non-refundable documentation fee $249



Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.



**Equal Housing Opportunity**



Professionally Managed by Erika Harding at Northpoint Asset Management



Apply online www.northpointam.com



Call, Text, or Email Erika at 520-333-8355 or erika.harding@northpointam.com for more information or to schedule a viewing.



Broker is Anne Willey