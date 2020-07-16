All apartments in Catalina Foothills
Catalina Foothills, AZ
6322 N Vuelta Tajo # 146
6322 N Vuelta Tajo # 146

6322 North Vuelta Tajo · (520) 333-8355
Catalina Foothills
La Paloma
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

6322 North Vuelta Tajo, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718
La Paloma

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
* Rent: Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condo $1300, Approx. 1095 Sq Ft
* Security Deposit: $1300
* Split Bedrooms, Two Full Bathrooms
* Walk In Closet in Master Bedroom
* Large Kitchen with Breakfast Area Includes Fridge, Dishwasher, Gas Range, and Above the Range Microwave
* Fireplace
* Central A/C
* Balcony Patio
* Private One Car Garage With Direct Access.
* Washer and Dryer Included.
* Water/Sewer/Trash and Included in Rent.
* 24 Hour Gated Community
* Convenient to golf course, rec center, and beautiful pool area.
* $37 Application Fee.
* Renter's 100K LIABILITY insurance is required or $20/MONTH, INSURANCE waiver fee.
* Non-refundable documentation fee $249

Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.

**Equal Housing Opportunity**

Professionally Managed by Erika Harding at Northpoint Asset Management

Apply online www.northpointam.com

Call, Text, or Email Erika at 520-333-8355 or erika.harding@northpointam.com for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Broker is Anne Willey

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6322 N Vuelta Tajo # 146 have any available units?
6322 N Vuelta Tajo # 146 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6322 N Vuelta Tajo # 146 have?
Some of 6322 N Vuelta Tajo # 146's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6322 N Vuelta Tajo # 146 currently offering any rent specials?
6322 N Vuelta Tajo # 146 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6322 N Vuelta Tajo # 146 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6322 N Vuelta Tajo # 146 is pet friendly.
Does 6322 N Vuelta Tajo # 146 offer parking?
Yes, 6322 N Vuelta Tajo # 146 offers parking.
Does 6322 N Vuelta Tajo # 146 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6322 N Vuelta Tajo # 146 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6322 N Vuelta Tajo # 146 have a pool?
Yes, 6322 N Vuelta Tajo # 146 has a pool.
Does 6322 N Vuelta Tajo # 146 have accessible units?
No, 6322 N Vuelta Tajo # 146 does not have accessible units.
Does 6322 N Vuelta Tajo # 146 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6322 N Vuelta Tajo # 146 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6322 N Vuelta Tajo # 146 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6322 N Vuelta Tajo # 146 has units with air conditioning.
