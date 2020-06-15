All apartments in Catalina Foothills
Find more places like 5800 North Kolb Road unit 8143 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Catalina Foothills, AZ
/
5800 North Kolb Road unit 8143 - 1
Last updated May 15 2019 at 4:43 AM

5800 North Kolb Road unit 8143 - 1

5800 N Kolb Rd · (520) 312-1367
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Catalina Foothills
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5800 N Kolb Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
Ventana

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Stunning Private Mountain View

Fabulous Fully Furnished foothills Condo, first floor with easy access to assigned covered parking. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo with private balcony-patio overlooking expansive green space and amazing MOUNTAIN VIEWS! Relax in spacious great room off kitchen light & bright living/dining area! Master Bedroom w/ good size walk-in closet! Split plan, extra storage! The kitchen comes equipped with a Refrigerator, Stove/range, dishwasher- ALL Electric, plus washer and dryer. Call or Text to schedule a private tour; 520-312-1367. Grecia Brenner, A Level Up Realty.
Fabulous Fully Furnished foothills Condo, first floor with easy access to assigned covered parking. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo with private balcony-patio overlooking expansive green space and amazing MOUNTAIN VIEWS! Relax in spacious great room off kitchen light & bright living/dining area! Master Bedroom w/ good size walk-in closet! Split plan, extra storage! The kitchen comes equipped with a Refrigerator, Stove/range, dishwasher- ALL Electric, plus washer and dryer. Call or Text to schedule a private tour; 520-312-1367. Grecia Brenner, A Level Up Realty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5800 North Kolb Road unit 8143 - 1 have any available units?
5800 North Kolb Road unit 8143 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catalina Foothills, AZ.
What amenities does 5800 North Kolb Road unit 8143 - 1 have?
Some of 5800 North Kolb Road unit 8143 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5800 North Kolb Road unit 8143 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5800 North Kolb Road unit 8143 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5800 North Kolb Road unit 8143 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5800 North Kolb Road unit 8143 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catalina Foothills.
Does 5800 North Kolb Road unit 8143 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5800 North Kolb Road unit 8143 - 1 does offer parking.
Does 5800 North Kolb Road unit 8143 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5800 North Kolb Road unit 8143 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5800 North Kolb Road unit 8143 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 5800 North Kolb Road unit 8143 - 1 has a pool.
Does 5800 North Kolb Road unit 8143 - 1 have accessible units?
Yes, 5800 North Kolb Road unit 8143 - 1 has accessible units.
Does 5800 North Kolb Road unit 8143 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5800 North Kolb Road unit 8143 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5800 North Kolb Road unit 8143 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5800 North Kolb Road unit 8143 - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5800 North Kolb Road unit 8143 - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hilands Apartment Homes
5755 E River Rd
Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
Sunrise Ridge
4901 E Sunrise Dr
Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718
Sabino Vista Casitas
3500 N Sabino Canyon Rd
Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita
Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718

Similar Pages

Catalina Foothills 1 BedroomsCatalina Foothills 2 Bedrooms
Catalina Foothills Apartments with ParkingCatalina Foothills Apartments with Pool
Catalina Foothills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZ
Sierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZVail, AZ
Sahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Skyline Bel Air Estates
La Paloma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity