Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

5240 E RIVERHOUSE RD

5240 E River House Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5240 E River House Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
some paid utils
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
RUSTIC RANCH WITH POOL AND ROOM FOR PASTURE - Property Id: 159240

Stunning hilltop ranch home.
Stately and elegant.
INCLUDES POOL HOUSE
This rambling home sits perched overlooking the entire valley, above the intersection of River Rd and Craycroft. The home is comprised of three HUGE bedrooms, including a monster master suite!
The great room opens to a 54 foot long patio on the South side of the home.
Manicured landscaping a barn and a sparkling pool adorn this home.
A lot of open space perfect for pasture.
Month to month lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159240
Property Id 159240

(RLNE5791343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5240 E RIVERHOUSE RD have any available units?
5240 E RIVERHOUSE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catalina Foothills, AZ.
What amenities does 5240 E RIVERHOUSE RD have?
Some of 5240 E RIVERHOUSE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5240 E RIVERHOUSE RD currently offering any rent specials?
5240 E RIVERHOUSE RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5240 E RIVERHOUSE RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5240 E RIVERHOUSE RD is pet friendly.
Does 5240 E RIVERHOUSE RD offer parking?
No, 5240 E RIVERHOUSE RD does not offer parking.
Does 5240 E RIVERHOUSE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5240 E RIVERHOUSE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5240 E RIVERHOUSE RD have a pool?
Yes, 5240 E RIVERHOUSE RD has a pool.
Does 5240 E RIVERHOUSE RD have accessible units?
No, 5240 E RIVERHOUSE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5240 E RIVERHOUSE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5240 E RIVERHOUSE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5240 E RIVERHOUSE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5240 E RIVERHOUSE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
