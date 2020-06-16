5240 E RIVERHOUSE RD

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool some paid utils carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

RUSTIC RANCH WITH POOL AND ROOM FOR PASTURE - Property Id: 159240



Stunning hilltop ranch home.

Stately and elegant.

INCLUDES POOL HOUSE

This rambling home sits perched overlooking the entire valley, above the intersection of River Rd and Craycroft. The home is comprised of three HUGE bedrooms, including a monster master suite!

The great room opens to a 54 foot long patio on the South side of the home.

Manicured landscaping a barn and a sparkling pool adorn this home.

A lot of open space perfect for pasture.

Month to month lease.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159240

Property Id 159240



(RLNE5791343)