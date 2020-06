Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED. 2br/2ba downstairs condo in beautiful gated Ventana Vista Condominiums. Nestled in a building located at the rear of the complex overlooking open desert with amazing sunsets. Decorator touches with neutral colors for a relaxing visit to the Old Pueblo. Community offers work out facilities, tennis, community pool & spa as well as additional spa near this unit. $2500 peak rate includes a $200 credit toward utilities per month. Off peak pricing varies, please inquire with agent.BEDS: Queen/Queen