Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

9929 N Black Mesa Trail

9929 North Black Mesa Trail · (520) 825-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9929 North Black Mesa Trail, Casas Adobes, AZ 85742
North Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9929 N Black Mesa Trail · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1705 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
North RANCH - Great 3 bedroom - 2 bath property in popular North Ranch Community. Entry way sits off street and house is located in front of wash, no direct neighbors behind. Vaulted ceilings throughout, bedrooms all with lights and ceiling fans. Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen. Large dining area open to kitchen and family room. Living room space is spacious and goes out to covered patio. Master bedroom has dual his and her closets. Also has door that leads to covered patio. Easy care patio all bricked in with rock area surrounding. Fruit tree in back - grapefruit. Owner pays HOA and tenant enjoys all community amenities - two pools, tennis, basketball, walking/jogging and more. This home is move-in ready.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2658914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9929 N Black Mesa Trail have any available units?
9929 N Black Mesa Trail has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9929 N Black Mesa Trail have?
Some of 9929 N Black Mesa Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9929 N Black Mesa Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9929 N Black Mesa Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9929 N Black Mesa Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9929 N Black Mesa Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casas Adobes.
Does 9929 N Black Mesa Trail offer parking?
No, 9929 N Black Mesa Trail does not offer parking.
Does 9929 N Black Mesa Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9929 N Black Mesa Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9929 N Black Mesa Trail have a pool?
Yes, 9929 N Black Mesa Trail has a pool.
Does 9929 N Black Mesa Trail have accessible units?
No, 9929 N Black Mesa Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9929 N Black Mesa Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 9929 N Black Mesa Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9929 N Black Mesa Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 9929 N Black Mesa Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
