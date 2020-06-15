9929 N Black Mesa Trail

Amenities

North RANCH - Great 3 bedroom - 2 bath property in popular North Ranch Community. Entry way sits off street and house is located in front of wash, no direct neighbors behind. Vaulted ceilings throughout, bedrooms all with lights and ceiling fans. Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen. Large dining area open to kitchen and family room. Living room space is spacious and goes out to covered patio. Master bedroom has dual his and her closets. Also has door that leads to covered patio. Easy care patio all bricked in with rock area surrounding. Fruit tree in back - grapefruit. Owner pays HOA and tenant enjoys all community amenities - two pools, tennis, basketball, walking/jogging and more. This home is move-in ready.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2658914)