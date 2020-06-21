All apartments in Casas Adobes
501 E Wagon Bluff Drive

501 East Wagon Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

501 East Wagon Bluff Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
Rancho Arboleda

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Awesome NW home w/ tons of living space, open floor plan w/high ceilings. There are 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, office, den/family area, living room, kitchen & eating area & dining area. Master bedroom has access to the back patio & master bath has separate tub & shower and 2 walkin closets. Flooring throughout is tile and stained concrete, no carpet. Double sided fireplace in living and family area. Kitchen has granite counters and maple cabinets. Back yard has covered patio, built in seating and BBQ area and lots of charm.This home is available now. The rental rate is $1600 per month & security deposit is $1700. If pet are allowed & approved, there is a $20 per pet monthly pet fee, plus the $150 per pet of additional deposit. 2 pets ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 E Wagon Bluff Drive have any available units?
501 E Wagon Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casas Adobes, AZ.
What amenities does 501 E Wagon Bluff Drive have?
Some of 501 E Wagon Bluff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 E Wagon Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
501 E Wagon Bluff Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 E Wagon Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 E Wagon Bluff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 501 E Wagon Bluff Drive offer parking?
No, 501 E Wagon Bluff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 501 E Wagon Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 E Wagon Bluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 E Wagon Bluff Drive have a pool?
No, 501 E Wagon Bluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 501 E Wagon Bluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 501 E Wagon Bluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 501 E Wagon Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 E Wagon Bluff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 E Wagon Bluff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 E Wagon Bluff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
