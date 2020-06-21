All apartments in Casas Adobes
Find more places like 2640 W Cezanne Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casas Adobes, AZ
/
2640 W Cezanne Circle
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2640 W Cezanne Circle

2640 West Cezanne Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casas Adobes
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2640 West Cezanne Circle, Casas Adobes, AZ 85741
Mona Lisa

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2640 W Cezanne Circle Available 07/24/20 Ina/ Mona Lisa - 2640 W Cezanne Cir - Built in 1999. This 3BD 2BD home is located in the Northwest Side gated community of Mona Lisa Heights. Bright & open floor plan with two separate living areas. Eat in kitchen boasts microwave, oven,dishwasher, disposal and large central island. 2 car garage, A/C, carpet and tile throughout. Nice sized backyard complete the picture! This home does not come with a washer/dryer (electric hook ups) nor refrigerator. Security deposit $1,950.Low maintenance yard.Pets based on owner approve & $25/mo pet rent per pet.*RENTAL RATES REFLECT A $65 CONCESSION FOR TENANT'S AGREEMENT TO CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY. RENTAL RATES ARE $65/MO HIGHER THAN STATED W/O CONCESSION*

(RLNE5851877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2640 W Cezanne Circle have any available units?
2640 W Cezanne Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casas Adobes, AZ.
What amenities does 2640 W Cezanne Circle have?
Some of 2640 W Cezanne Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2640 W Cezanne Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2640 W Cezanne Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 W Cezanne Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2640 W Cezanne Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2640 W Cezanne Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2640 W Cezanne Circle does offer parking.
Does 2640 W Cezanne Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2640 W Cezanne Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 W Cezanne Circle have a pool?
No, 2640 W Cezanne Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2640 W Cezanne Circle have accessible units?
No, 2640 W Cezanne Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 W Cezanne Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2640 W Cezanne Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2640 W Cezanne Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2640 W Cezanne Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Preserve
2501 W Orange Grove Rd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85741
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
The Place At Village At The Foothills
2600 W Ina Rd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85741
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
Galeria Del Rio
5132 N Prairie Clover
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes
7887 N La Cholla Blvd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85741
Avilla River
1000 W River Rd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704

Similar Pages

Casas Adobes 1 BedroomsCasas Adobes 2 Bedrooms
Casas Adobes Apartments with PoolCasas Adobes Dog Friendly Apartments
Casas Adobes Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZVail, AZ
Sahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Tucson National

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College