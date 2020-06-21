Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2640 W Cezanne Circle Available 07/24/20 Ina/ Mona Lisa - 2640 W Cezanne Cir - Built in 1999. This 3BD 2BD home is located in the Northwest Side gated community of Mona Lisa Heights. Bright & open floor plan with two separate living areas. Eat in kitchen boasts microwave, oven,dishwasher, disposal and large central island. 2 car garage, A/C, carpet and tile throughout. Nice sized backyard complete the picture! This home does not come with a washer/dryer (electric hook ups) nor refrigerator. Security deposit $1,950.Low maintenance yard.Pets based on owner approve & $25/mo pet rent per pet.*RENTAL RATES REFLECT A $65 CONCESSION FOR TENANT'S AGREEMENT TO CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY. RENTAL RATES ARE $65/MO HIGHER THAN STATED W/O CONCESSION*



(RLNE5851877)