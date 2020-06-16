All apartments in Casa Grande
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

2392 S LAMB Road

2392 South Lamb Road · (480) 409-4844
Location

2392 South Lamb Road, Casa Grande, AZ 85193

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1783 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED This stunning rural home in Casa Grande is at the base of the mountains with hiking trails just outside the door. Bring your horse. quads, RV for fun in the sun. Plenty of room to spread out and enjoy the great outdoors. Easy access from highway 10 and Highway 8. 6 miles from mall shopping, Costco and more. Three bedrooms, 2 baths. Master suite has a queen bed, tv and en-suite bath. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms both have queen beds. There are 2 living rooms and one with a large screen TV and fast WIFI too. The kitchen is well equipped and large, perfect for hosting friends or family. Come and relax and enjoy grand sunsets over the mountains and prairie. Casa Grande is a city in Pinal County, approximately halfway between Phoenix and Tucson in the U.S. state of Arizon According to U.S. Census estimates, the population of the city is 55,477 as of 2017. It is named after the Casa Grande Ruins National Monument, which is actually located in Coolidge. "Casa Grande" is Spanish for "big house". Among residentEnglish speakers, there is no consensus on how to pronounce the city's name. Funny. Come and check out this quintessential Arizona home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2392 S LAMB Road have any available units?
2392 S LAMB Road has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Casa Grande, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casa Grande Rent Report.
What amenities does 2392 S LAMB Road have?
Some of 2392 S LAMB Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2392 S LAMB Road currently offering any rent specials?
2392 S LAMB Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2392 S LAMB Road pet-friendly?
No, 2392 S LAMB Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casa Grande.
Does 2392 S LAMB Road offer parking?
Yes, 2392 S LAMB Road does offer parking.
Does 2392 S LAMB Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2392 S LAMB Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2392 S LAMB Road have a pool?
No, 2392 S LAMB Road does not have a pool.
Does 2392 S LAMB Road have accessible units?
No, 2392 S LAMB Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2392 S LAMB Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2392 S LAMB Road has units with dishwashers.
