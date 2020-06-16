2392 S LAMB Road

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED This stunning rural home in Casa Grande is at the base of the mountains with hiking trails just outside the door. Bring your horse. quads, RV for fun in the sun. Plenty of room to spread out and enjoy the great outdoors. Easy access from highway 10 and Highway 8. 6 miles from mall shopping, Costco and more. Three bedrooms, 2 baths. Master suite has a queen bed, tv and en-suite bath. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms both have queen beds. There are 2 living rooms and one with a large screen TV and fast WIFI too. The kitchen is well equipped and large, perfect for hosting friends or family. Come and relax and enjoy grand sunsets over the mountains and prairie. Casa Grande is a city in Pinal County, approximately halfway between Phoenix and Tucson in the U.S. state of Arizon According to U.S. Census estimates, the population of the city is 55,477 as of 2017. It is named after the Casa Grande Ruins National Monument, which is actually located in Coolidge. "Casa Grande" is Spanish for "big house". Among residentEnglish speakers, there is no consensus on how to pronounce the city's name. Funny. Come and check out this quintessential Arizona home.