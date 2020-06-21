1052 N. Colorado St - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Apply Online for FREE. Each adult must complete online application. Put this link below in your browser to apply:



key-properties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home



We are taking applications and expect to lease very soon. Have all adults complete an application. No vouchers or prior evictions at this time.



Rare large 3 bed 2 bath downstairs apartment in a newer building with dishwasher, oven/stove, refrigerator, disposal, and including full size washer/dryer and much more. Centrally located near shops and dining in a quiet neighborhood 2 blocks off of Florence Blvd. Covered parking. Tile and laminate flooring throughout. ground-floor end unit, with no neighbors above.



This is a great value so don't pass this up.



Rent $944 and deposit is $944. One year lease minimum. Tenant pays for their utilities plus $56 sewer and trash per month. Non refundable $225 cleaning fee in addition at move-in.



Small pets are negotiable, with non-refundable pet fee.



Background, credit, and income check required.



Copy/paste url www.key-properties.managebuilding.com into browser to apply online for FREE.



Owner/Agent