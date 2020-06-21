All apartments in Casa Grande
Find more places like 1052 N. Colorado St - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casa Grande, AZ
/
1052 N. Colorado St - 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:50 AM

1052 N. Colorado St - 1

1052 North Colorado Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casa Grande
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1052 North Colorado Street, Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Apply Online for FREE. Each adult must complete online application. Put this link below in your browser to apply:

key-properties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

We are taking applications and expect to lease very soon. Have all adults complete an application. No vouchers or prior evictions at this time.

Rare large 3 bed 2 bath downstairs apartment in a newer building with dishwasher, oven/stove, refrigerator, disposal, and including full size washer/dryer and much more. Centrally located near shops and dining in a quiet neighborhood 2 blocks off of Florence Blvd. Covered parking. Tile and laminate flooring throughout. ground-floor end unit, with no neighbors above.

This is a great value so don't pass this up.

Rent $944 and deposit is $944. One year lease minimum. Tenant pays for their utilities plus $56 sewer and trash per month. Non refundable $225 cleaning fee in addition at move-in.

Small pets are negotiable, with non-refundable pet fee.

Background, credit, and income check required.

Copy/paste url www.key-properties.managebuilding.com into browser to apply online for FREE.

Owner/Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1052 N. Colorado St - 1 have any available units?
1052 N. Colorado St - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa Grande, AZ.
How much is rent in Casa Grande, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casa Grande Rent Report.
What amenities does 1052 N. Colorado St - 1 have?
Some of 1052 N. Colorado St - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1052 N. Colorado St - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1052 N. Colorado St - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1052 N. Colorado St - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1052 N. Colorado St - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casa Grande.
Does 1052 N. Colorado St - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1052 N. Colorado St - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1052 N. Colorado St - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1052 N. Colorado St - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1052 N. Colorado St - 1 have a pool?
No, 1052 N. Colorado St - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1052 N. Colorado St - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1052 N. Colorado St - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1052 N. Colorado St - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1052 N. Colorado St - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sonoran
344 N Pottebaum Rd
Casa Grande, AZ 85122
The Colony Apartments
351 N Peart Rd
Casa Grande, AZ 85122
Bella Vista
1564 N Morrison Ave
Casa Grande, AZ 85122
Las Brisas Apartments
1000 North Arizola Road
Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Similar Pages

Casa Grande Apartments with BalconyCasa Grande Apartments with Parking
Casa Grande Apartments with PoolCasa Grande Dog Friendly Apartments
Casa Grande Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasas Adobes, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZ
Tolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZGold Canyon, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College