25405 W PARK Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Large and Landscaped Yard! VERY Open Floorplan. Decorator Colors & Tile in the Body of the Home; Carpet in the Bedrooms. I Like the Granite Counter Kitchen with Black Appliances and Dining Nook. It Seems Larger than 1581sf with the Great Room and Tall Ceilings/Ceiling Fans. Slab/Covered Patio in the Yard and the Big Patch of Lawn. The RV Gate and Rustic Pallet Shed on cement is a PLUS!