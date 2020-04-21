All apartments in Buckeye
25405 W PARK Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:50 PM

25405 W PARK Avenue

25405 West Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

25405 West Park Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Blue Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large and Landscaped Yard! VERY Open Floorplan. Decorator Colors & Tile in the Body of the Home; Carpet in the Bedrooms. I Like the Granite Counter Kitchen with Black Appliances and Dining Nook. It Seems Larger than 1581sf with the Great Room and Tall Ceilings/Ceiling Fans. Slab/Covered Patio in the Yard and the Big Patch of Lawn. The RV Gate and Rustic Pallet Shed on cement is a PLUS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25405 W PARK Avenue have any available units?
25405 W PARK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25405 W PARK Avenue have?
Some of 25405 W PARK Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25405 W PARK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25405 W PARK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25405 W PARK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25405 W PARK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 25405 W PARK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 25405 W PARK Avenue offers parking.
Does 25405 W PARK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25405 W PARK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25405 W PARK Avenue have a pool?
No, 25405 W PARK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25405 W PARK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25405 W PARK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25405 W PARK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25405 W PARK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
