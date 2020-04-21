25405 W PARK Avenue

25405 West Park Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326 Blue Hills
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large and Landscaped Yard! VERY Open Floorplan. Decorator Colors & Tile in the Body of the Home; Carpet in the Bedrooms. I Like the Granite Counter Kitchen with Black Appliances and Dining Nook. It Seems Larger than 1581sf with the Great Room and Tall Ceilings/Ceiling Fans. Slab/Covered Patio in the Yard and the Big Patch of Lawn. The RV Gate and Rustic Pallet Shed on cement is a PLUS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
