23719 W WAYLAND Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Do not miss this fantastic 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a sparkling pool. Enter and find an open floorplan concept with tile flooring in all the right places. The open kitchen comes complete with all appliances, plus a kitchen breakfast bar, perfect for gatherings. Ascend the stairs to a massive loft area. The master bedroom offers a large walk in closet. You will love the backyard oasis with a covered patio plus a wonderful private pool and low maintenance synthetic grass! Pool Service included.