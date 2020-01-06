All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 23719 W WAYLAND Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
23719 W WAYLAND Drive
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

23719 W WAYLAND Drive

23719 West Wayland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

23719 West Wayland Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Riata West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Do not miss this fantastic 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a sparkling pool. Enter and find an open floorplan concept with tile flooring in all the right places. The open kitchen comes complete with all appliances, plus a kitchen breakfast bar, perfect for gatherings. Ascend the stairs to a massive loft area. The master bedroom offers a large walk in closet. You will love the backyard oasis with a covered patio plus a wonderful private pool and low maintenance synthetic grass! Pool Service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23719 W WAYLAND Drive have any available units?
23719 W WAYLAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 23719 W WAYLAND Drive have?
Some of 23719 W WAYLAND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23719 W WAYLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23719 W WAYLAND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23719 W WAYLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23719 W WAYLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 23719 W WAYLAND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23719 W WAYLAND Drive offers parking.
Does 23719 W WAYLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23719 W WAYLAND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23719 W WAYLAND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 23719 W WAYLAND Drive has a pool.
Does 23719 W WAYLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 23719 W WAYLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23719 W WAYLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23719 W WAYLAND Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolsBuckeye Dog Friendly Apartments
Buckeye Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College