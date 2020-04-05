All apartments in Arizona City
Last updated April 5 2020 at 8:05 PM

9987 W Santa Cruz Blvd

9987 West Santa Cruz Boulevard · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9987 West Santa Cruz Boulevard, Arizona City, AZ 85123

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1095 · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1439 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 05/04/20 Gorgeous, single-family home in Arizona City. Beautiful upgrades, atrium/patio in the center, huge Arizona room, storage unit in the back yard, den, extra-large garage and so much more!

Resident responsible for all utilities.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5669449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9987 W Santa Cruz Blvd have any available units?
9987 W Santa Cruz Blvd has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9987 W Santa Cruz Blvd have?
Some of 9987 W Santa Cruz Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9987 W Santa Cruz Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9987 W Santa Cruz Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9987 W Santa Cruz Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9987 W Santa Cruz Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 9987 W Santa Cruz Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9987 W Santa Cruz Blvd does offer parking.
Does 9987 W Santa Cruz Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9987 W Santa Cruz Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9987 W Santa Cruz Blvd have a pool?
No, 9987 W Santa Cruz Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 9987 W Santa Cruz Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9987 W Santa Cruz Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9987 W Santa Cruz Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9987 W Santa Cruz Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9987 W Santa Cruz Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9987 W Santa Cruz Blvd has units with air conditioning.
