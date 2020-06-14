Apartment List
/
AZ
/
apache junction
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:26 PM

21 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Apache Junction, AZ

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1440 N IDAHO Road
1440 North Idaho Road, Apache Junction, AZ
1 Bedroom
$950
630 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL; 10% OFF LOWEST SUMMER RATE THRU SEPTEMBER BOOK NOW -Located near the base of the Superstition Mountains, The Goldminers Getaway is the perfect place to escape from all of life's pressures while taking in the natural wonders and
Results within 5 miles of Apache Junction
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:29pm
$
11 Units Available
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,290
820 sqft
Welcome home to Aviva, the newest luxury apartment community in the growing East Valley that brings green living to the suburbs.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
65 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,162
768 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
635 sqft
Hampton East is the latest of The Paragon Development Group’s collection. From the moment of inception, these sophisticated & smart apartment homes embody thoughtful and distinctive design intent.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
10 Units Available
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
950 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Augusta Ranch
14 Units Available
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
937 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Augusta Ranch, an exceptional collection of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments delivering unparalleled comfort, style and convenience.
Results within 10 miles of Apache Junction
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
899 sqft
Contemporary apartments near the Superstition Springs Golf Club. Sink your feet in plush carpet and take advantage of in-unit laundry. Amenities include a media room and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,145
766 sqft
Apartment homes with gas fireplaces, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Featuring a state-of-the-art gym, a pool, and a barbecue picnic area. Nearby freeways for easy, while golf courses, restaurants, and shopping are minutes away.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,084
657 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments with Energy Star appliances, high-efficiency A/C, low-e pane windows and more. Community fire pit and BBQ. Pet-friendly. Dog wash stations and electrical vehicle charging stations available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
19 Units Available
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,206
635 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
31 Units Available
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,309
813 sqft
Close to S Recker Road. A technologically advanced community featuring a gym, a pool and a volleyball court. Luxury apartments include a patio or balcony, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
$
24 Units Available
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,285
799 sqft
Welcome home to Acero Cooley Station Apartments, a brand new upscale apartment community located in Gilbert, AZ. Schedule your tour today!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Superstition Springs
38 Units Available
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,084
665 sqft
Private entryways, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings characterize these modern units. Close to a convenient shopping center. Units come with full-size washers and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
3 Units Available
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$885
483 sqft
Williams Gateway Apartments features upgraded one and two-bedroom apartment homes that will conveniently place you within minutes of all that the area has to offer.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Golden Hills
8 Units Available
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,094
753 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Route 60 and Loop 202. Pet-friendly apartment community spanning 13 acres and boasting amenities like a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature full kitchens and private patios.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:00pm
$
12 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
796 sqft
Mesa's Stone Canyon apartments offer comfortable living in the East Valley area. Units feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, ovens, refrigerators, and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and boasts a putting green and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
40 Units Available
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
937 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Gateway Place, your destination for stunning new apartments in Gilbert, AZ. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are designed with care and attention to detail.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
21 Units Available
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
795 sqft
From the moment you step onto the lush, perfectly manicured grounds of our Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch Apartments, you instantly begin to feel the stress of the day evaporate.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,181
662 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Carriage Manor
1 Unit Available
7750 E BROADWAY Road
7750 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,399
712 sqft
Brand New Furnished! 1 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1 Carport, Ceiling fans, BRAND NEW 55 SONY TV, located in 55+ Community.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
The Wells
1 Unit Available
5735 E MCDOWELL Road
5735 East Mcdowell Road, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
672 sqft
Cute, clean, furnished 1-bedroom, 1-bath manufactured home in the 55+ gated community of The Wells. HOA pays for water, trash, basic cable. Many community activities, close to shopping, dining, and the Look 202 Freeway.

June 2020 Apache Junction Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Apache Junction Rent Report. Apache Junction rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apache Junction rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Apache Junction Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Apache Junction Rent Report. Apache Junction rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apache Junction rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Apache Junction rents increased over the past month

Apache Junction rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Apache Junction stand at $586 for a one-bedroom apartment and $730 for a two-bedroom. Apache Junction's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Apache Junction, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.3% over the past year.

    Apache Junction rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Apache Junction, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Apache Junction is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Apache Junction's median two-bedroom rent of $730 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% increase in Apache Junction.
    • While Apache Junction's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Apache Junction than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Apache Junction.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Apache Junction 1 BedroomsApache Junction 2 BedroomsApache Junction 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsApache Junction 3 BedroomsApache Junction Apartments with Balcony
    Apache Junction Apartments with GymApache Junction Apartments with Hardwood FloorsApache Junction Apartments with ParkingApache Junction Apartments with Pool
    Apache Junction Apartments with Washer-DryerApache Junction Dog Friendly ApartmentsApache Junction Furnished ApartmentsApache Junction Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZAvondale, AZ
    Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZCarefree, AZ
    Paradise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
    Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
    Paradise Valley Community College