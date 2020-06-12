Apartment List
/
AZ
/
apache junction
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:43 PM

60 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Apache Junction, AZ

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Sonoma Valley
975 S Royal Palm Rd, Apache Junction, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
950 sqft
Sonoma Valley is proud to offer two spacious floor plans, each designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1225 N San Marcos Drive
1225 North San Marcos Drive, Apache Junction, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
No Application Fees! Great unobstructed mountain views from this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Apache Junction home on a huge 5 acre lot. This open floor plan has vaulted ceilings, a large family room, separate dining area and open kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
320 S MAIN Drive
320 South Main Drive, Apache Junction, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$949
700 sqft
The Inside: With a full 2 beds and 1 bath, move into this cozy home with full kitchen and living room. With wood style flooring, more than enough cabinets, and stove! Property has been newly painted.
Results within 1 mile of Apache Junction

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6453 S Palo Blanco Dr
6453 South Palo Blanco Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1714 sqft
55 + years old community!!On a golf course and has beautiful views of the superstition mountains!Very upscale home on 8th fairway in peaceful Mountainbrook Village. Incredible mountain views from the front and back patio.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
11309 E MARGUERITE Avenue
11309 East Marguerite Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1184 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in east Mesa. Home has new kitchen and bathrooms. New wood like flooring throughout. Stainless appliances included. Home also has a storage room and a shed not included in sq ft.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
5291 S CAT CLAW Drive
5291 South Cat Claw Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1695 sqft
Beautiful and immaculate fully furnished house in desired Mountainbrook Village. The house featuring 2 bedroom +an office, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Tenant has access to facilities at Mountainbrook community center.
Results within 5 miles of Apache Junction
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
65 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1034 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
$
6 Units Available
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1142 sqft
Welcome home to Aviva, the newest luxury apartment community in the growing East Valley that brings green living to the suburbs.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
$
10 Units Available
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1239 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
University Manor
10 Units Available
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1125 sqft
A stunning, envy-inspiring community, HUE97 boasts an environment that residents are proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Augusta Ranch
15 Units Available
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1156 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Augusta Ranch, an exceptional collection of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments delivering unparalleled comfort, style and convenience.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
965 sqft
Hampton East is the latest of The Paragon Development Group’s collection. From the moment of inception, these sophisticated & smart apartment homes embody thoughtful and distinctive design intent.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Fountain of the Sun
1 Unit Available
8145 E PUEBLO Avenue
8145 East Pueblo Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1820 sqft
January and February NOT available any years-FULLY FURNISHED. 55+ Fountain of the Sun home with open floor plan! This beautiful 1820 square foot, 2 bed/2 bath home has everything you need.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1250 S RIALTO Drive
1250 South Rialto, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1227 sqft
Available NOWNatural Light attracts you to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Mesa! Internet/Water/Electric and HOA Fee included; Walk-upstairs from the garage to the large great room, dining room and kitchen.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Parkwood Ranch
1 Unit Available
10136 E SOUTHERN Avenue
10136 East Southern Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1107 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. Venture to Coyote Landing and make this gorgeous home away from home yours! This 1107 square foot, 2 bedroom 2 bath, second floor condo has everything you need.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
9038 East Ivyglen Circle
9038 E Ivyglen Cir, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1619 sqft
wow! absolutely gorgeous fully furnished single level mesa 2/2 villa located in prestigious mountain bridge community with updated paint, granite counters, split master, 12' ceilings, expansive living room sliding pocket doors, 2 car garage, private

1 of 26

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
2821 S SKYLINE --
2821 South Skyline, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1408 sqft
Perfect rental! Gourmet kitchen boosts with 42'' white Shaker style cabinetry with soft close, Quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave, glass top range, refrigerator, oversize pantry and
Results within 10 miles of Apache Junction
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Golden Hills
7 Units Available
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1112 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Route 60 and Loop 202. Pet-friendly apartment community spanning 13 acres and boasting amenities like a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature full kitchens and private patios.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
$
12 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1073 sqft
Mesa's Stone Canyon apartments offer comfortable living in the East Valley area. Units feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, ovens, refrigerators, and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and boasts a putting green and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
32 Units Available
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1139 sqft
Close to S Recker Road. A technologically advanced community featuring a gym, a pool and a volleyball court. Luxury apartments include a patio or balcony, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:22pm
$
25 Units Available
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1159 sqft
Welcome home to Acero Cooley Station Apartments, a brand new upscale apartment community located in Gilbert, AZ. Schedule your tour today!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:54pm
5 Units Available
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
983 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
40 Units Available
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1397 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Gateway Place, your destination for stunning new apartments in Gilbert, AZ. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are designed with care and attention to detail.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Superstition Springs
40 Units Available
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1021 sqft
Private entryways, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings characterize these modern units. Close to a convenient shopping center. Units come with full-size washers and walk-in closets.

June 2020 Apache Junction Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Apache Junction Rent Report. Apache Junction rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apache Junction rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Apache Junction Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Apache Junction Rent Report. Apache Junction rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apache Junction rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Apache Junction rents increased over the past month

Apache Junction rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Apache Junction stand at $586 for a one-bedroom apartment and $730 for a two-bedroom. Apache Junction's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Apache Junction, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.3% over the past year.

    Apache Junction rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Apache Junction, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Apache Junction is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Apache Junction's median two-bedroom rent of $730 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% increase in Apache Junction.
    • While Apache Junction's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Apache Junction than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Apache Junction.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Apache Junction 1 BedroomsApache Junction 2 BedroomsApache Junction 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsApache Junction 3 BedroomsApache Junction Apartments with Balcony
    Apache Junction Apartments with GymApache Junction Apartments with Hardwood FloorsApache Junction Apartments with ParkingApache Junction Apartments with Pool
    Apache Junction Apartments with Washer-DryerApache Junction Dog Friendly ApartmentsApache Junction Furnished ApartmentsApache Junction Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZAvondale, AZ
    Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZCarefree, AZ
    Paradise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
    Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
    Paradise Valley Community College