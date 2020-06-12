47 Furnished Apartments for rent in Apache Junction, AZ

Apartment List
1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2872 E. Siesta
2872 Siesta Street, Apache Junction, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2023 sqft
FURNISHED - Gorgeous desert home with mountain views - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single story home on 1.25 acres! Spacious and open floor plan with a neutral color palette.
Results within 1 mile of Apache Junction

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Superstition Mountain
1 Unit Available
7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle
7731 East Golden Eagle Circle, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2381 sqft
Available after 4/30/20. Fully furnished, highly upgraded, tastefully decorated, 3-bed room/3-bath including private guest casita.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Superstition Mountain
1 Unit Available
7436 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle
7436 East Golden Eagle Circle, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3487 sqft
LEASED UNTIL 5/25/2020. Offered now at $3,200/mo. for 1+ year rental--tenant pays utilities. Short term seasonal @ $4,200/mo. furnished--utilities included.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5291 S CAT CLAW Drive
5291 South Cat Claw Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1695 sqft
Beautiful and immaculate fully furnished house in desired Mountainbrook Village. The house featuring 2 bedroom +an office, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Tenant has access to facilities at Mountainbrook community center.
Results within 5 miles of Apache Junction

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Augusta Ranch
1 Unit Available
2727 S Drexel
2727 South Drexel, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1951 sqft
Great Furnished Rental in Augusta Ranch. - This lovely vacation rental is fully furnished sitting inside the prestigious Augusta Ranch Golf Course Community and ready for your next visit to the valley of the sun.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
8404 S THORNE MINE Lane
8404 South Thorne Mine Lane, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1487 sqft
Immaculate, professionally remodeled, fully furnished home! Superior kitchen amenities. Tenant has access to pool & club house with gym. Enjoy hiking trails and golf courses nearby, with easy freeway access.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Fountain of the Sun
1 Unit Available
8145 E PUEBLO Avenue
8145 East Pueblo Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1820 sqft
January and February NOT available any years-FULLY FURNISHED. 55+ Fountain of the Sun home with open floor plan! This beautiful 1820 square foot, 2 bed/2 bath home has everything you need.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4816 S EMERY Circle
4816 S Emery, Mesa, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$9,800
2747 sqft
Fully furnished short term rental. 5BR 2.5 bath single family home in Mesa w/ large backyard and private pool. RV gate. Seasonal Pricing - $2800.00 to $9800.00 a month + 2% rental tax.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
963 N HILLRIDGE --
963 North Hillridge, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1397 sqft
Ready for next tenant. Beautiful, fully furnished home sitting on the 6th hole of the View Point Golf Course. You will feel right at home the minute you walk in the door. Spacious Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar and nook.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1250 S RIALTO Drive
1250 South Rialto, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1227 sqft
Available NOWNatural Light attracts you to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Mesa! Internet/Water/Electric and HOA Fee included; Walk-upstairs from the garage to the large great room, dining room and kitchen.

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Santa Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
10219 E OBISPO Avenue
10219 East Obispo Avenue, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1576 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Come and stay for a short trip or stay for awhile in this easy to love one story home in a great area of Mesa. Popular split floor plan. The entry is inviting as you look right through the house to the resort backyard.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9850 E JUNE Street
9850 East June Street, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,150
2653 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Parkwood Ranch
1 Unit Available
10136 E SOUTHERN Avenue
10136 East Southern Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED. Venture to Coyote Landing and make this gorgeous home away from home yours! This 1107 square foot, 2 bedroom 2 bath, second floor condo has everything you need.
Results within 10 miles of Apache Junction

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Leisure World
1 Unit Available
949 Leisure World
949 Leisure World, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1374 sqft
Well Kept Home in 45+ Active Adult Community Available April through October 2020 - Available April through October 2020. Seasonal or Long Term Furnished Rental.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1941 S Pierpont Dr #2138
1941 South Pierpont Drive, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,095
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished or Unfurnished option! - Amazing resort style living in this nice Condo for rent in Solana. You have the option to rent this for home furnished for $1195 a month or unfurnished for $1095 a month.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Leisure World
1 Unit Available
952 Leisure World
952 Leisure World, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1331 sqft
Perfect & Comfortable Vacation Home, 45+ Active Adult Community! Available Now through Winter Season - Available NOW Through March 2021. 2 bedroom 2 bath home with expanded back patio.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Leisure World
1 Unit Available
1364 Leisure World
1364 Leisure World, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Amazing Golf Course Home in 45+ Active Adult Resort Community!!! Available For a 4-5 Month Winter Seasonal Rental or Ask About Our Summer Rates!! - Available for 2020-2021 season.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Leisure World
1 Unit Available
234 Leisure World
234 Leisure World, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1621 sqft
234 Leisure World Available 09/01/20 45+ Active Adult Community Seasonal Rental Available September - December 2020 - Available September 2020 - December 31, 2020 Walk in and relax, in this completely furnished home with 2 master bedroom suites

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Leisure World
1 Unit Available
1808 Leisure World
1808 Leisure World, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1760 sqft
Large & Inviting Home in Leisure World. A 45+ Active Adult Resort Community. Available for June through November 2020 - Available for June through November 2020. If you are looking for a getaway, you have found it.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Leisure World
1 Unit Available
2639 Leisure World
2639 Leisure World, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1723 sqft
Leisure World a 45+ Active Adult Community Amazing Golf Course Home. Available from June 15 to November 2020 .

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Leisure World
1 Unit Available
2136 Leisure World
2136 Leisure World, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1286 sqft
Short Term or Long Term Furnished Rental in a 45+ Active Adult Resort Community - Available starting 7/1/2020 for a Long Term Furnished or Short Term Furnished. If looking for Short Term for Winter Rental Only, the rate is $3200.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Leisure World
1 Unit Available
769 Leisure World
769 Leisure World, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1006 sqft
45+ Active Adult Community Seasonal or Long Term Furnished Rental Available May 2020 going forward through Winter Season!!! - Available May 2020 and forward through Winter Season.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Las Sendas
1 Unit Available
3608 N PASEO DEL SOL --
3608 North Paseo Del Sol, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2450 sqft
Fully Furnished Rental. Beautifully updated and fully furnished short- or long-term rental home. Perfect for Corporate Housing, Relocation Assignment, or Winter Visitor. Private Pool and Spa.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5221 E Dallas Street
5221 East Dallas Street, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1152 sqft
PERFECTLY FURNISHED AND NEWLY RENOVATED HOME IN 55+ COMMUNITY OF DREAMLAND VILLA. NEW APPLIANCES WITH STONE COUNTERS. GREAT BIG LAUNDRY ROOM. 2 CAR GARAGE ALLOWS SPACE IN DRIVEWAY FOR GUEST PARKING.

June 2020 Apache Junction Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Apache Junction Rent Report. Apache Junction rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apache Junction rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Apache Junction rents increased over the past month

Apache Junction rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Apache Junction stand at $586 for a one-bedroom apartment and $730 for a two-bedroom. Apache Junction's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Apache Junction, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.3% over the past year.

    Apache Junction rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Apache Junction, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Apache Junction is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Apache Junction's median two-bedroom rent of $730 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% increase in Apache Junction.
    • While Apache Junction's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Apache Junction than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Apache Junction.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

