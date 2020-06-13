Apartment List
/
AZ
/
apache junction
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

60 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Apache Junction, AZ

Finding an apartment in Apache Junction that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Sonoma Valley
975 S Royal Palm Rd, Apache Junction, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1050 sqft
Sonoma Valley is proud to offer two spacious floor plans, each designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Results within 1 mile of Apache Junction

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11243 E. Boulder Dr. Unit B Casita
11243 East Boulder Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
990 sqft
Unit Unit B Casita Available 06/20/20 AZ Casita - Property Id: 294614 THREE UNITS ON THIS PROPERTY THE CASITA: $1450/mo (Main dwelling) A newly built 3/2 single family dwelling in rear.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5291 S CAT CLAW Drive
5291 South Cat Claw Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1695 sqft
Beautiful and immaculate fully furnished house in desired Mountainbrook Village. The house featuring 2 bedroom +an office, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Tenant has access to facilities at Mountainbrook community center.
Results within 5 miles of Apache Junction
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
University Manor
9 Units Available
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,546
1295 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,377
1550 sqft
A stunning, envy-inspiring community, HUE97 boasts an environment that residents are proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1244 sqft
Hampton East is the latest of The Paragon Development Group’s collection. From the moment of inception, these sophisticated & smart apartment homes embody thoughtful and distinctive design intent.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
68 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,162
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1342 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:30pm
$
5 Units Available
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,399
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1320 sqft
Welcome home to Aviva, the newest luxury apartment community in the growing East Valley that brings green living to the suburbs.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
$
10 Units Available
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1239 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
4 Units Available
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1603 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at BB Living at Eastmark in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Augusta Ranch
14 Units Available
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1415 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Augusta Ranch, an exceptional collection of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments delivering unparalleled comfort, style and convenience.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkwood Ranch
1 Unit Available
10517 E Calypso Ave
10517 East Calypso Avenue, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1948 sqft
10517 E Calypso Ave Available 08/17/20 AVAILABLE 8/17/2020!!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Parkwood Ranch! Lots of space in this home. Eat in kitchen. Formal living and dining room. 4 nice sized bedrooms plus a loft.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
639 S 93rd Pl
639 South 93rd Place, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$999
1100 sqft
Immaculate 3 bed 1 bath mobile home at Ellsworth and Southern--NO HOA. Ready for Immediate Move In! Home is on a large lot with RV gate, large shed, and carport. Home has kitchen, living room, 3 beds, and 1 bath.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
8404 S THORNE MINE Lane
8404 South Thorne Mine Lane, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1487 sqft
Immaculate, professionally remodeled, fully furnished home! Superior kitchen amenities. Tenant has access to pool & club house with gym. Enjoy hiking trails and golf courses nearby, with easy freeway access.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1255 S RIALTO --
1255 South Rialto, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1535 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
9055 East Posada Avenue
9055 East Posada Avenue, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1990 sqft
**$200 off 1st months rent with a June 30th move-in!!** Welcome to this beautiful home that will feel like living in luxury! It is no surprise that this home has so many eye-catching features that you will be proud to show off.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
8122 East 3rd Avenue
8122 East 3rd Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1400 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 47

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Augusta Ranch
1 Unit Available
9462 E Kilarea Ave 212233799-001
9462 East Kilarea Avenue, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1646 sqft
Augusta Ranch beauty! - Situated within the prestigious Augusta Ranch Golf Course Community this lovely home has 4 bedrooms/2 bath with living room and family room, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, smooth top range and stainless
Results within 10 miles of Apache Junction
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,115
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments near the Superstition Springs Golf Club. Sink your feet in plush carpet and take advantage of in-unit laundry. Amenities include a media room and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Superstition Springs
40 Units Available
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,084
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1144 sqft
Private entryways, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings characterize these modern units. Close to a convenient shopping center. Units come with full-size washers and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Golden Hills
9 Units Available
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,094
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located for easy access to Route 60 and Loop 202. Pet-friendly apartment community spanning 13 acres and boasting amenities like a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature full kitchens and private patios.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$1,210
943 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1024 sqft
Apartment homes with gas fireplaces, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Featuring a state-of-the-art gym, a pool, and a barbecue picnic area. Nearby freeways for easy, while golf courses, restaurants, and shopping are minutes away.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,081
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
991 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments with Energy Star appliances, high-efficiency A/C, low-e pane windows and more. Community fire pit and BBQ. Pet-friendly. Dog wash stations and electrical vehicle charging stations available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$885
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Williams Gateway Apartments features upgraded one and two-bedroom apartment homes that will conveniently place you within minutes of all that the area has to offer.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1236 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.
City Guide for Apache Junction, AZ

"Apache [Junction] jump on it, jump on it, jump on it." (- Sugar Hill Gang "Apache")

Apache Junction takes up roughly 35 square miles and maintains a population of about 40,000, which allows everyone to spread out and stretch their arms a bit without hitting their neighbor. The population keeps a pretty low-key lifestyle, and many spend the hours between 9 and 5 in the construction, building, or other service industries. Many people find that once they move to Apache Junction, theyre not likely to ever leave. This phenom creates a more stable housing market, the downside of which is the challenge to finding an apartment or home for rent in Apache Junction. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Apache Junction, AZ

Finding an apartment in Apache Junction that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Apache Junction 1 BedroomsApache Junction 2 BedroomsApache Junction 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsApache Junction 3 BedroomsApache Junction Apartments with Balcony
Apache Junction Apartments with GymApache Junction Apartments with Hardwood FloorsApache Junction Apartments with ParkingApache Junction Apartments with Pool
Apache Junction Apartments with Washer-DryerApache Junction Dog Friendly ApartmentsApache Junction Furnished ApartmentsApache Junction Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZCarefree, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College