60 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Apache Junction, AZ
"Apache [Junction] jump on it, jump on it, jump on it." (- Sugar Hill Gang "Apache")
Apache Junction takes up roughly 35 square miles and maintains a population of about 40,000, which allows everyone to spread out and stretch their arms a bit without hitting their neighbor. The population keeps a pretty low-key lifestyle, and many spend the hours between 9 and 5 in the construction, building, or other service industries. Many people find that once they move to Apache Junction, theyre not likely to ever leave. This phenom creates a more stable housing market, the downside of which is the challenge to finding an apartment or home for rent in Apache Junction. See more
Finding an apartment in Apache Junction that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.