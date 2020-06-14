Apartment List
AZ
/
apache junction
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

17 Apartments for rent in Apache Junction, AZ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Apache Junction renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Sonoma Valley
975 S Royal Palm Rd, Apache Junction, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1050 sqft
Sonoma Valley is proud to offer two spacious floor plans, each designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.

1 of 14

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
320 S MAIN Drive
320 South Main Drive, Apache Junction, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$949
700 sqft
The Inside: With a full 2 beds and 1 bath, move into this cozy home with full kitchen and living room. With wood style flooring, more than enough cabinets, and stove! Property has been newly painted.
Results within 1 mile of Apache Junction

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
11309 E MARGUERITE Avenue
11309 East Marguerite Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1184 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in east Mesa. Home has new kitchen and bathrooms. New wood like flooring throughout. Stainless appliances included. Home also has a storage room and a shed not included in sq ft.
Results within 5 miles of Apache Junction
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
$
10 Units Available
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1239 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1244 sqft
Hampton East is the latest of The Paragon Development Group’s collection. From the moment of inception, these sophisticated & smart apartment homes embody thoughtful and distinctive design intent.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
1250 S RIALTO Drive
1250 South Rialto, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1227 sqft
Available NOWNatural Light attracts you to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Mesa! Internet/Water/Electric and HOA Fee included; Walk-upstairs from the garage to the large great room, dining room and kitchen.

1 of 47

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Augusta Ranch
1 Unit Available
9462 E Kilarea Ave 212233799-001
9462 East Kilarea Avenue, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1646 sqft
Augusta Ranch beauty! - Situated within the prestigious Augusta Ranch Golf Course Community this lovely home has 4 bedrooms/2 bath with living room and family room, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, smooth top range and stainless

1 of 26

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
2821 S SKYLINE --
2821 South Skyline, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1408 sqft
Perfect rental! Gourmet kitchen boosts with 42'' white Shaker style cabinetry with soft close, Quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave, glass top range, refrigerator, oversize pantry and
Results within 10 miles of Apache Junction
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
40 Units Available
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1607 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Gateway Place, your destination for stunning new apartments in Gilbert, AZ. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are designed with care and attention to detail.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$1,210
943 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1024 sqft
Apartment homes with gas fireplaces, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Featuring a state-of-the-art gym, a pool, and a barbecue picnic area. Nearby freeways for easy, while golf courses, restaurants, and shopping are minutes away.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,081
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
991 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments with Energy Star appliances, high-efficiency A/C, low-e pane windows and more. Community fire pit and BBQ. Pet-friendly. Dog wash stations and electrical vehicle charging stations available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1236 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
21 Units Available
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1212 sqft
From the moment you step onto the lush, perfectly manicured grounds of our Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch Apartments, you instantly begin to feel the stress of the day evaporate.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,181
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Ray Ranch
1 Unit Available
1551 S COLE Drive
1551 S Cole Dr, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2167 sqft
This model is the largest single story floor plan in Ray Ranch! Newer Premier Laminate Wood Floor and interior paint in ALL living areas. Greatroom concept. Kitchen has Quartz Stone Counter tops.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Alta Mesa
1 Unit Available
5808 E BROWN Road
5808 East Brown Road, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1180 sqft
*FURNISHED - SEASONAL RENTAL** BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOME! GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN & BATHS, REAL WOOD FLOORS IN BOTH UPSTAIRS MASTER BEDROOMS (QUEEN BEDS);3RD BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS(FUTON BED) NEAR FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS, DIAGONAL TILE THROUGH-OUT

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
1068 South Hawk Lane
1068 South Hawk Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2121 sqft
This is a must-see with lots of upgrades! Formal Model Home! Don't miss out on this immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with 2,121 sq. ft.
City Guide for Apache Junction, AZ

"Apache [Junction] jump on it, jump on it, jump on it." (- Sugar Hill Gang "Apache")

Apache Junction takes up roughly 35 square miles and maintains a population of about 40,000, which allows everyone to spread out and stretch their arms a bit without hitting their neighbor. The population keeps a pretty low-key lifestyle, and many spend the hours between 9 and 5 in the construction, building, or other service industries. Many people find that once they move to Apache Junction, theyre not likely to ever leave. This phenom creates a more stable housing market, the downside of which is the challenge to finding an apartment or home for rent in Apache Junction. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Apache Junction, AZ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Apache Junction renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

