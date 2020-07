Amenities

hardwood floors parking fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

The Inside: With a full 2 beds and 1 bath, move into this cozy home with full kitchen and living room. With wood style flooring, more than enough cabinets, and stove! Property has been newly painted. The Outside: Enjoy the perks of having a yard and parking! Just outside the Phoenix Metro area and only 30 minutes from downtown. Great small town/big city living. Sign a longer lease and get lower rent. Won't last long.