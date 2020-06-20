All apartments in Apache Junction
Find more places like 2872 E. Siesta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apache Junction, AZ
/
2872 E. Siesta
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2872 E. Siesta

2872 Siesta Street · (480) 648-5738 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Apache Junction
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2872 Siesta Street, Apache Junction, AZ 85119

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2872 E. Siesta · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2023 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
FURNISHED - Gorgeous desert home with mountain views - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single story home on 1.25 acres! Spacious and open floor plan with a neutral color palette. The fully equipped kitchen features a plethora of custom cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen overlooks the formal dining area that seats 8 and the large family room, 6 perfect for holidays and family get togethers. Bedrooms are all generous in size with ample closet space including the master bedroom with walk in closet. Full master bathroom features separate shower and tub plus dual sinks. Covered patio out back with easy to maintain landscaping in both the front and backyard. Gorgeous views of the Superstition Mountains from every angle.

Check out all the area has to offer at the website below:
https://www.arizona-leisure.com/superstition-mountain.html

**SEASONAL RATES APPLY - PLEASE CONTACT EVOLUTION REAL ESTATE FOR CURRENT RATES AND AVAILABILITY

ARIZONA TPT LICENSE 21328256

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5244259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2872 E. Siesta have any available units?
2872 E. Siesta has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apache Junction, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apache Junction Rent Report.
What amenities does 2872 E. Siesta have?
Some of 2872 E. Siesta's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2872 E. Siesta currently offering any rent specials?
2872 E. Siesta isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2872 E. Siesta pet-friendly?
No, 2872 E. Siesta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apache Junction.
Does 2872 E. Siesta offer parking?
No, 2872 E. Siesta does not offer parking.
Does 2872 E. Siesta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2872 E. Siesta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2872 E. Siesta have a pool?
No, 2872 E. Siesta does not have a pool.
Does 2872 E. Siesta have accessible units?
No, 2872 E. Siesta does not have accessible units.
Does 2872 E. Siesta have units with dishwashers?
No, 2872 E. Siesta does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2872 E. Siesta?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sonoma Valley
975 S Royal Palm Rd
Apache Junction, AZ 85119

Similar Pages

Apache Junction 1 BedroomsApache Junction 2 Bedrooms
Apache Junction Apartments with Hardwood FloorsApache Junction Apartments with Parking
Apache Junction Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZCarefree, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity