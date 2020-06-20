2872 E. Siesta

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

FURNISHED - Gorgeous desert home with mountain views - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single story home on 1.25 acres! Spacious and open floor plan with a neutral color palette. The fully equipped kitchen features a plethora of custom cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen overlooks the formal dining area that seats 8 and the large family room, 6 perfect for holidays and family get togethers. Bedrooms are all generous in size with ample closet space including the master bedroom with walk in closet. Full master bathroom features separate shower and tub plus dual sinks. Covered patio out back with easy to maintain landscaping in both the front and backyard. Gorgeous views of the Superstition Mountains from every angle.



Check out all the area has to offer at the website below:

https://www.arizona-leisure.com/superstition-mountain.html



**SEASONAL RATES APPLY - PLEASE CONTACT EVOLUTION REAL ESTATE FOR CURRENT RATES AND AVAILABILITY



ARIZONA TPT LICENSE 21328256



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5244259)