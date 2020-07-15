1440 N IDAHO Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

SUMMER SPECIAL; 10% OFF LOWEST SUMMER RATE THRU SEPTEMBER BOOK NOW -Located near the base of the Superstition Mountains, The Goldminers Getaway is the perfect place to escape from all of life's pressures while taking in the natural wonders and history of the area. Outfitted with touches of local history and modern comforts, this cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo caters to singles, couples, winter visitors, and simply provides a central location to stay, relax and explore all of Arizona and the rich history it offers. Whether visiting for a week or much longer, The Goldminers Getaway provides guests an authentic opportunity to learn about the areas of legendary tales and interesting facts, while combining cozy historical living with modern amenities. The bedroom hosts a comfortable Queen sized memory foam bed, a large walk-in closet, and en' suite bathroom. It's ideal for those looking to indulge and relax or embrace a romantic getaway.



Before heading off for a day of adventure, activities or sightseeing you'll enjoy the large front porch with views of the courtyard. It's the perfect spot to enjoy a hot fresh cooked meal, or a cup of morning coffee while listening to the sounds of the birds, discussing your day's activities or reading your favorite book. As an added bonus, your private covered parking space is less than 30 seconds from your door so you don't have to worry about having to leave too soon, and The Goldminers Getaway offers guides to plenty of local attractions and activities just minutes away.



In the afternoon you may prefer just relaxing and soaking up the warm Arizona sun by the pool or taking a stroll through the beautiful surrounding desert while gazing in awe of the magnificent sights of the Superstition Mountains. The evening sunsets are like no other in Arizona and after a day of activities, sightseeing or exploring, you may choose to take in a glass of wine and sit with a loved one to watch the sun drop before enjoying a movie on the HDTV, or going for an evening stroll around the community.



If you're still seeking more adventure you won't want to miss the free live bull riding and music venues nearby. Play a game of poker, craps, or blackjack, take a dip in the heated pool, or unwind and relax your muscles in the large Jacuzzi hot tub. The opportunities are endless.



Unlike the days of handwashing and line drying, The Goldminers Getaway also offers onsite coin operated laundry facilities.



Note: Agent is related to the property owner.