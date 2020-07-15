All apartments in Apache Junction
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

1440 N IDAHO Road

1440 North Idaho Road · (480) 318-7498
Location

1440 North Idaho Road, Apache Junction, AZ 85120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1103 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
SUMMER SPECIAL; 10% OFF LOWEST SUMMER RATE THRU SEPTEMBER BOOK NOW -Located near the base of the Superstition Mountains, The Goldminers Getaway is the perfect place to escape from all of life's pressures while taking in the natural wonders and history of the area. Outfitted with touches of local history and modern comforts, this cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo caters to singles, couples, winter visitors, and simply provides a central location to stay, relax and explore all of Arizona and the rich history it offers. Whether visiting for a week or much longer, The Goldminers Getaway provides guests an authentic opportunity to learn about the areas of legendary tales and interesting facts, while combining cozy historical living with modern amenities. The bedroom hosts a comfortable Queen sized memory foam bed, a large walk-in closet, and en' suite bathroom. It's ideal for those looking to indulge and relax or embrace a romantic getaway.

Before heading off for a day of adventure, activities or sightseeing you'll enjoy the large front porch with views of the courtyard. It's the perfect spot to enjoy a hot fresh cooked meal, or a cup of morning coffee while listening to the sounds of the birds, discussing your day's activities or reading your favorite book. As an added bonus, your private covered parking space is less than 30 seconds from your door so you don't have to worry about having to leave too soon, and The Goldminers Getaway offers guides to plenty of local attractions and activities just minutes away.

In the afternoon you may prefer just relaxing and soaking up the warm Arizona sun by the pool or taking a stroll through the beautiful surrounding desert while gazing in awe of the magnificent sights of the Superstition Mountains. The evening sunsets are like no other in Arizona and after a day of activities, sightseeing or exploring, you may choose to take in a glass of wine and sit with a loved one to watch the sun drop before enjoying a movie on the HDTV, or going for an evening stroll around the community.

If you're still seeking more adventure you won't want to miss the free live bull riding and music venues nearby. Play a game of poker, craps, or blackjack, take a dip in the heated pool, or unwind and relax your muscles in the large Jacuzzi hot tub. The opportunities are endless.

Unlike the days of handwashing and line drying, The Goldminers Getaway also offers onsite coin operated laundry facilities.

Note: Agent is related to the property owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 N IDAHO Road have any available units?
1440 N IDAHO Road has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apache Junction, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apache Junction Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 N IDAHO Road have?
Some of 1440 N IDAHO Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 N IDAHO Road currently offering any rent specials?
1440 N IDAHO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 N IDAHO Road pet-friendly?
No, 1440 N IDAHO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apache Junction.
Does 1440 N IDAHO Road offer parking?
Yes, 1440 N IDAHO Road offers parking.
Does 1440 N IDAHO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 N IDAHO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 N IDAHO Road have a pool?
Yes, 1440 N IDAHO Road has a pool.
Does 1440 N IDAHO Road have accessible units?
No, 1440 N IDAHO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 N IDAHO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 N IDAHO Road has units with dishwashers.
