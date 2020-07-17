All apartments in Ward
16 Weatherwood Lane
16 Weatherwood Lane

16 Weatherwood Drive · (501) 843-3067
Location

16 Weatherwood Drive, Ward, AR 72176

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16 Weatherwood Lane · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted - 12 month lease. Huge Great Room with High Ceilings & Trim Detail. Kitchen has Gorgeous Stained & Stamped Custom Flooring. The Master is Split with HIS/HER Vanities & Large Walk-In Closet. Privacy Fence & Backs up to Woods.
Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted.
$1000 a month - $1000 security deposit. Year built 2005, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with approx 1370SF, Carpet, Tile, and concrete floors, Kitchen/Dining Combo, dishwasher, range w/oven, refrigerator, microwave, and disposal. Central air & heat (Gas).Two car garage with auto door openers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4765630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Weatherwood Lane have any available units?
16 Weatherwood Lane has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 Weatherwood Lane have?
Some of 16 Weatherwood Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Weatherwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16 Weatherwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Weatherwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16 Weatherwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ward.
Does 16 Weatherwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16 Weatherwood Lane offers parking.
Does 16 Weatherwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Weatherwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Weatherwood Lane have a pool?
No, 16 Weatherwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16 Weatherwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 16 Weatherwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Weatherwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Weatherwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Weatherwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16 Weatherwood Lane has units with air conditioning.
