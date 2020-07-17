16 Weatherwood Lane

Amenities
Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted - 12 month lease. Huge Great Room with High Ceilings & Trim Detail. Kitchen has Gorgeous Stained & Stamped Custom Flooring. The Master is Split with HIS/HER Vanities & Large Walk-In Closet. Privacy Fence & Backs up to Woods.
Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted.
$1000 a month - $1000 security deposit. Year built 2005, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with approx 1370SF, Carpet, Tile, and concrete floors, Kitchen/Dining Combo, dishwasher, range w/oven, refrigerator, microwave, and disposal. Central air & heat (Gas).Two car garage with auto door openers.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4765630)