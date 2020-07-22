Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Ward, AR with parking

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
16 Weatherwood Lane
16 Weatherwood Drive, Ward, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1370 sqft
Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted - 12 month lease. Huge Great Room with High Ceilings & Trim Detail. Kitchen has Gorgeous Stained & Stamped Custom Flooring. The Master is Split with HIS/HER Vanities & Large Walk-In Closet.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
500 North St
500 North Street, Ward, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1824 sqft
Sorry No Smoking and Pets Permitted with Restrictions - 12 month lease. Large yard. Lots of room. Living room and den. Additional shop/work shop next to the house. Sorry No Smoking and Pets Permitted with restrictions.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
18 Peachtree
18 Peachtree Lane, Ward, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1204 sqft
Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted - 12 month lease. Cute split plan home on large corner lot. Hard surface flooring throughout. Freshly painted. No Smoking and No Pets Permitted. $900 a month - $900 Security Deposit.
Results within 5 miles of Ward

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
22 Cedar Creek Cove
22 Cedar Creek Cv, Lonoke County, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1470 sqft
22 Cedar Creek Cove Available 08/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Cabot - *Pre-Leasing* Available August 15th!! Enjoy a beautiful 1470 sq ft home featuring four bedrooms and two baths.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
120 Brickyard Court
120 Brickyard Court, Cabot, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1476 sqft
120 Brickyard Court Available 08/24/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Cabot - *Pre-Leasing* Available August 24th! Enjoy a beautiful 1470 sq ft rental home featuring four bedrooms and two baths.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
22 Winchester Court
22 Winchester Drive, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1400 sqft
Three bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, fenced back yard. Open concept. Living room and 1 guest bedroom has wood laminate flooring, other 2 bedrooms and hall have carpet.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
14 Harvest Lane
14 Harvest Lane, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2037 sqft
Spacious and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a great location! His and her's closets, jetted tub, built-in shelving, large laundry room, hard floors throughout, pantry, new appliances, refrigerator and more! Shed in the fully fenced backyard

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2307 S First St
2307 South 1st Street, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1430 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a split bedroom plan. Master has a very nice bath! Over 1400 square feet of living space! Nice backyard that is completely fenced. Very convenient location!

1 of 30

Last updated April 7 at 11:00 AM
1 Unit Available
24 Country Village Circle
24 Country Village Circle, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1920 sqft
24 Country Village Circle, Cabot AR 72023 - Large 3br 2.5ba w/fenced yard just off S. 1st St. - Real Property Management. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule self-showing and visit our website https://www.rpmcentralar.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2009 Midyette Street
2009 Midyett Street, Beebe, AR
Studio
$500
200 sqft
Mini Storages Available for lease - These storage units range from 5' x 10'; 10' x 10'; 10' x 20'; or 10' x 30' with prices beginning at $35.00; All under fence and lighted areas with coded key pad and auto gates for secure entrance.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
25 Amy St.
25 Amy, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1419 sqft
**Move in special: Half off first months rent with full deposit.** Beautiful home in a great neighborhood. Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home at end of cul-de-sac. Kitchen / dining combo, nice size living area, laundry room, 2 car garage, fenced back yard.

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
32 Seminole
32 Seminole Circle, Austin, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1225 sqft
Beautiful home in the Quapaw subdivision. 3 BR 2 BA split floor plan with fenced in backyard and deck.

1 of 35

Last updated March 5 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1806 Goff Cove
1806 Goff Cove, Beebe, AR
3 Bedrooms
$800
1385 sqft
3 Bed/2 Bath Brick & Frame home on Cul De Sac for less traffic but close to schools from K to College! Remodeled and ready with all new flooring, paint, etc. Has CH/CA, Single carport, range, DW.
Results within 10 miles of Ward
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated September 25 at 07:59 PM
Contact for Availability
Greystone Woods Townhomes
15351 Highway 5, Lonoke County, AR
1 Bedroom
$605
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$738
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
987 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greystone Woods Townhomes in Lonoke County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
141 Corbin Circle
141 Corbin Cir, Cabot, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1485 sqft
This four bedroom home is located in the Magness creek section of Cabot.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ward, AR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ward apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

