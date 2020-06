Amenities

*MAUMELLE!!* Cute Home In Country Club Of Arkansas! This 4 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Features An Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, And Two Living Spaces Connected With A Fireplace On Each Side! Living Room And Master Bedroom Have Tray Ceilings! Kitchen Features Granite Countertops, Separate Laundry Room, And Large Pantry! Owner Can Sell Gazebo For $1000 To An Approved Applicant Or Remove If Desired. AVAILABLE MID-AUGUST 2020!!!